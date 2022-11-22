ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrodsburg, KY

aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
High School Football PRO

Lexington, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Owensboro High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
OWENSBORO, KY
Card Chronicle

Game Day: Louisville at Kentucky

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (7-4, 4-4) at KENTUCKY WILDCATS (6-5, 3-5) Battle for the Governor’s Cup. Location: Kroger Field: Lexington, Ky. Announcers: David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline) Favorite: Kentucky by 3. All-Time Series: Kentucky leads, 18-15 Modern Series: Louisville leads, 15-12 Last Meeting: Kentucky won, 52-21,...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said after Kentucky beat Louisville

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats suffocated Louisville 26-13 Saturday to win the Governor’s Cup. The Wildcats have now won 4 straight over the Cardinals. Will Levis finished 11-of-19 for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. Barion Brown and Dane Key both recorded receiving touchdowns. Chris Rodriguez recorded 24 carries for 120 yards to help put away Louisville. Kentucky also won the time of possession battle 32:45 to 27:15.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..

Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning. The strongest...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring holiday tour to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is taking its Christmas performance to Rupp Arena in Lexington. The band is making a stop in Kentucky for its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The of TSO and More” tour. The concert will take place Dec. 7 at 7 p.m....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
LEXINGTON, KY

