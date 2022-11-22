Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lex Fire Department investigates house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the 500 block of Ashley Way. Officials say that the fire started at around 12:45 on Sunday morning. Two people were in the house at the time and made it out safely without injuries, but the...
lakercountry.com
RCH to have Somerset cardiologist hold local clinic
Russell County Hospital has contracted to have a Somerset cardiologist hold clinic in Russell County. WJRS NEWS talked with Hospital CEO Scott Thompson about the new endeavor…
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law Office
November 25, 2022 (Cox's Creek, KY) by Don Thrasher. Chief Judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit the Honorable Judge Charles Simms III and Nelson County Attorney Matthew HitePhoto byNews Source 1.
Wave 3
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March.
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
WKYT 27
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
harlanenterprise.net
Rally for justice in LaDuke case held
People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
harrodsburgherald.com
Local Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Tractor
A Harrodsburg man has been indicted in connection to the September theft of two vehicles. Last week, Julian Sampson, 57, of 468 Central Pike, was charged with two class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Back in September, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two...
wdrb.com
LMPD arrests man in connection with shooting death of man in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city's Russell neighborhood last month. Torrey Cross was arrested Friday afternoon on "a warrant charging him with murder," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The shooting happened on Oct....
