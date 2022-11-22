ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

WKYT 27

Lex Fire Department investigates house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the 500 block of Ashley Way. Officials say that the fire started at around 12:45 on Sunday morning. Two people were in the house at the time and made it out safely without injuries, but the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
High School Football PRO

Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DANVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn

The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Rally for justice in LaDuke case held

People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Local Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Tractor

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted in connection to the September theft of two vehicles. Last week, Julian Sampson, 57, of 468 Central Pike, was charged with two class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Back in September, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two...
HARRODSBURG, KY

