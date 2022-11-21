ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin

Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
What Is the Main Cause of Fibroids?

The exact cause of fibroids is not known although certain factors may contribute to their formation, such as:. Genetics (including gene mutations in the MED12, HMGA2, COL4A5/COL4A6, or FH genes) Progesterone and estrogen. Growth factors. Extracellular matrix (ECM) The substance that binds cells together, just like mortar holds bricks together.
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?

While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
What to know about congenital hypothyroidism

Congenital hypothyroidism is a condition where the thyroid does not function properly from birth. If untreated, it can cause learning disabilities and neurological issues. preventable causes of intellectual disability. Early detection and treatment can help prevent complications. This article reviews CH and its symptoms, causes, risk factors, and more. Overview.
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women

Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's

Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
What to know about Felty syndrome

Felty syndrome is a rare complication of rheumatoid arthritis. People with the condition have an enlarged spleen, decreased white blood cell count, and recurrent infections. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that mainly attacks joints. However, RA may also have other symptoms that affect other body parts...
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?

Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
What to know about Dercum's disease

Dercum’s disease is a rare connective tissue disorder. A person with the condition develops growths of fatty tissue, or lipomas, that can cause pain when they press on nerve cells or other organs in the body. Doctors do not know what causes the condition, but genetics may play a...
What Happens to the Endometrium After Menstruation?

After menstruation, the endometrium begins to heal and rebuild. The endometrium is the tissue that lines the uterus and functions to support and protect a potential pregnancy. If pregnancy occurs, the endometrium thins and sheds during menstruation. It is then completely healed and rebuilt the following month. Unlike most adult wounds, the endometrium heals quickly (within days). This happens over 400 times throughout a woman's reproductive life.
What is inflammatory arthritis?

Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?

Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure

Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
PCOS and depression: The link

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
What to know about heart shock for AFib

A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Thyroid disorder may not show symptoms until pregnancy

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’m five months pregnant and was just diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I’ve never had thyroid problems before. Could this diagnosis be connected to my pregnancy? Will the hypothyroidism go away after I have my baby?. ANSWER: It’s likely that the hypothyroidism was triggered by your pregnancy,...
Ultra-high-res MRI reveals migraine brain changes

For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...

