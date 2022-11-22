Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Tinsel Trail, Tuscaloosa’s Decorated Tree Trail, Enters 10th Year, Benefitting Local Non-Profit
The 10th annual Tuscaloosa Tinsel Trail opened to the public Monday, marking the start of the holiday season with a place for families to enjoy lit and decorated trees in downtown Tuscaloosa. The annual event benefits Tuscaloosa One Place, a family resource center that provides social services through various programs...
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Collect 1,100 Pounds of Food During Annual Drive
A group of radio stations in Tuscaloosa collected more than 1,000 pounds of food for the needy this year during their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The collection effort is led by Brother J, who hosts a show on WTSK Praise 93.3, in partnership with 92.9 WTUG and WALJ 105.1 the Block, and this is the 57th drive organized by the station.
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there are special events happening all over Tuscaloosa. This Monday, November 21st, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to the first...
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Iron Bowl Weather Forecast for the Biggest Game of the Year
The Iron Bowl is known as the biggest game of the year for Alabama and Auburn fans. The spirit of competition between the two universities has been taking place since the first encounter in 1893 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. As fans descend upon Tuscaloosa ahead of the game...
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
WSFA
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
Hotel Capstone Announces the Return of “The Jingle Bar”
The Hotel Capstone on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa announced that a fan-favorite feature will be returning for the 2022 holiday season. The Jingle Bar, which is a holiday pop-up experience, is coming back to the hotel’s restaurant Legends. “We had such an overwhelming response...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Don Staley Receives ARHA Lifetime Achievement Award Last Week
The former president and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports was honored with a lifetime achievement award last week for his efforts of promoting hospitality and tourism in Alabama. According to a press release from the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, the group held their annual 2022 Stars of the...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
CBS42.com
Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? Here are some local restaurants open on the holiday
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For most Americans, Thanksgiving means spending hours slaving over the stove in the kitchen, cooking up the turkey and all the trimmings. But some people prefer to save the hassle and just eat out on Turkey Day, and several local restaurants and haunts are making that easy this year.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
