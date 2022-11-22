ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

The Iron Bowl and its weather history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight.  Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama

A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

