College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
Ron Stone Jr. apologizes after WSU's 51-33 loss in Apple Cup
PULLMAN -- The sting of Washington State's Apple Cup loss Saturday deflated the normally exuberant Ron Stone Jr. in the post-game media interview. After the 51-33 defeat, the fifth-year EDGE issued an apology to Cougar Nation for the loss. "Losing any game is tough," Stone said. "You work so hard...
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren calls for Michigan, Ohio State to both make College Football Playoff
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes Michigan and Ohio State should each make the College Football Playoff after the No. 3 Wolverines' 45-23 win at the No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday. While U-M has the inside track to the College Football Playoff and OSU appears to be on the outside looking in, Warren pounded the table for the two Big Ten East powers.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
BREAKING: Stanford head coach David Shaw steps down
The Stanford Cardinal football season ended Saturday night in a 35-26 loss to BYU, marking back-to-back 3-9 seasons. More than an hour later, head coach David Shaw took the postgame press conference podium to announce Saturday’s game was his last on The Farm. Shaw said he informed the team...
Quick reaction to Kansas football's loss at K-State
Michael Swain gives some quick thoughts on Kansas football's loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph proud of work as Husker interim head coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses his work after taking over the Huskers this season.
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Penn State LB Abdul Carter among college football's most disruptive freshmen: 'He's all about ball'
This summer, when it was announced Abdul Carter would wear No. 11 as a Penn State freshman, a connection to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons — the Nittany Lions' last defender to wear that revered number — became inevitable. Once he hit the practice field, those comparisons became unavoidable.
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
Country’s No. 1 safety Bolden experiences Ohio State ‘on a different level,’ will return
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star 2024 athlete from Georgia who was very impressed in Ohio Stadium Saturday.
Notable quotes from OSU football players after loss vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is struggling. The Cowboys ended the regular season by losing five of their last seven games, including a 24-19 defeat against West Virginia on a rainy Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Conditions made it difficult for offenses to find any rhythm. It especially...
NC State QB Ben Finley trolls UNC's Drake Maye's previous comments about Wolfpack after 30-27 win at Tar Heels
NC State quarterback Ben Finley led the Wolfpack to a 30-27, double-overtime win over rival UNC and Tar Heels star Drake Maye Friday. For Finley, it was a long journey from the bottom of the depth chart due to injuries and quarterback changes. Finley was asked if he ever considered transferring considering his low standing on the depth chart initially. When the quarterback answered, he brought up Maye’s comments from September, which were a dig at the Wolfpack.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Sean Clifford caps Beaver Stadium career for Penn State in impressive fashion
Sean Clifford found some symmetry in his Penn State career Saturday. The first time he threw a pass in a Nittany Lions uniform, Clifford hit Brandon Polk for a 34-yard touchdown on a muddy night in Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Clifford threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on his final pass in his final game at Beaver Stadium.
Players make final pitches for Jim Leonhard to become UW's head coach
MADISON, Wis. — Emotions ran high on Saturday night as Wisconsin Badgers players made their last public pitches for Jim Leonhard to become the program's permanent head coach. In vouching for Leonhard, fifth-year senior safety John Torchio and junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig made eyebrow-raising comments after an ugly...
