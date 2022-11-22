GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor took a lot of heat four years ago for hiring his best friend, Chris Klieman, as K-State football coach, but now, with the Wildcats advancing to the Big 12 Championship to play TCU next Saturday in Arlington, Texas, it's obvious Taylor hired the right guy to lead the K-State football program. As Fitz explains, Klieman said he's not going anywhere as long as Taylor is his boss, but the KSU AD still needs to lock Klieman up with a long-term contract to ensure he stays in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO