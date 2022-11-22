Read full article on original website
'We have a good football team': TCU wins, finishes 12-0
TCU closed out a perfect regular season Saturday with a 62-14 victory over Iowa State, and coach Sonny Dykes believes the Horned Frogs have proven they are worthy of their lofty ranking and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
footballscoop.com
Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes
TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State
(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship
It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State. The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.
Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out
DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
fox4news.com
North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown
Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
Look: Davhon Keys leads Aledo over Midlothian in UIL 5A football playoffs
ALEDO, Texas - The Aledo Bearcats snuck by their old foe, the Midlothian Panthers, 27-21 in the UIL 5A football regional semifinal round thanks in part to two late fourth quarter plays by junior Davhon Keys. The 3-star linebacker scored the go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes remaining, and ...
localnewsonly.com
GCISD Football: Grapevine Mustangs Overwhelmed by Argyle Eagles in Regional Semifinal Playoff Game 27-44
Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE. YouTube video of game highlights with video clips can be viewed HERE. Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Harmony continues surprising postseason run with win in Class 3A Division II regional semifinals
By Buck Ringgold LONGVIEW - Harmony started the season dropping its first four football games. Now, the Eagles need one more win to make it to the final four in Class 3A Division II. Behind a stellar performance from junior quarterback Boston Seahorn, Harmony has kept its season going after ...
Golf Review: The Clubs At Watters Creek
Start talking to people about municipal services and you’ll often get a less-than-favorable response. Luckily for the good citizens of Allen and golfers all over Collin Country, there is one city service most will be happy with: The city-owned Clubs at Watters Creek, which straddles the Allen – Plano border, offers public golf for everyone with a variety of options.
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville
D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
Dallas Observer
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Eagles, Judas Priest, Jack Harlow and More
For all the lack of big-name acts we've seen in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, things pick right back up on Black Friday, a day on which half of the concerts on this week's list occur. These acts are as big as they come. Metal gods Judas Priest return to North Texas for a show in Deep Ellum, and Southern rock band Eagles also makes its return for a concert in Fort Worth. Meanwhile in Irving, Jeezy, Juvenile, Big Tuck, Bun B and 8ball & MJG give fans all the Southern rap they can handle. Next week starts off with a mellow show at The Factory in Deep Ellum before completely changing course when Cannibal Corpse plays Victory Park the following night. All of your favorite pop stars will also be in town that night for KISS FM's Jingle Ball. That is just scratching the surface of what's to come this week. Let's just say that there is plenty to be thankful for.
CHEERS! $225,000 ‘Shark Tank’ Deal With Mark Cuban Scored By Black-Owned Wine Brand From Dallas
Entrepreneurs know how intricate their business pitches must be in order to conquer the Shark Tank. While some have come out ripped to shreds, others have left the tank with major investment deals. Husband and wife team Whitney and Chaz Gates recently landed a $225,000 deal with ‘Shark’ investor Mark...
