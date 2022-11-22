For all the lack of big-name acts we've seen in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, things pick right back up on Black Friday, a day on which half of the concerts on this week's list occur. These acts are as big as they come. Metal gods Judas Priest return to North Texas for a show in Deep Ellum, and Southern rock band Eagles also makes its return for a concert in Fort Worth. Meanwhile in Irving, Jeezy, Juvenile, Big Tuck, Bun B and 8ball & MJG give fans all the Southern rap they can handle. Next week starts off with a mellow show at The Factory in Deep Ellum before completely changing course when Cannibal Corpse plays Victory Park the following night. All of your favorite pop stars will also be in town that night for KISS FM's Jingle Ball. That is just scratching the surface of what's to come this week. Let's just say that there is plenty to be thankful for.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO