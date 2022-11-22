ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Related
greatbendpost.com

Money not well spent: Barton Commission discusses new appraisal law

The Barton County Commission is eyeing ways to save taxpayer money: at the local level and the state level. In August, Barton County spent just shy of $15,000 on mailers regarding Senate Bill 13 and revenue-neutral rates around the county. Though that money will be reimbursed by the state of Kansas, that money, too, comes from taxpayers. At last Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Barb Esfeld opened a new can of worms with legislative changes to commercial property appraisal.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

YMCA still early in the process looking at expansion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — YMCA Hutchinson Branch Director David Foster said the hope is that the Y can find space where it is now to expand. "We definitely hope to make some improvements to our facility here, renovations, maybe some expansions," Foster said. "Just kind of making sure that we're more on track and in line with some of our other facilities, which really allows us to do a lot of the great free programs and things like that in the community, continue to provide financial assistance to those who need it, but also make sure that we're up to date and having a nice, new facility that the community can not only enjoy, but also be proud of."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Plans approved for new Newton Public Library

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi

BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three killed in Marion County accident Friday

MARION COUNTY, Kan. — Three women died in an accident in Marion County Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 52-year-old Charlotte Sue Cole of Moundridge was traveling north on K-256 when the van pulled out in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus going west on U.S. 56 just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.
MARION COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
Hutch Post

Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Noel Lodge helps people get on their feet

Hutchinson, Kan. – New Beginnings’ Noel Lodge Emergency Housing is a light for many experiencing homelessness in the Hutchinson community. “Noel stands for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodge,” and it was created at Christmas time as a way in which people could give to something that they believe in and make a gift for Christmas,” New Beginnings President and CEO, Shara Gonzales said. “It was a group of churches that started it.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
