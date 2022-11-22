Read full article on original website
greatbendpost.com
Money not well spent: Barton Commission discusses new appraisal law
The Barton County Commission is eyeing ways to save taxpayer money: at the local level and the state level. In August, Barton County spent just shy of $15,000 on mailers regarding Senate Bill 13 and revenue-neutral rates around the county. Though that money will be reimbursed by the state of Kansas, that money, too, comes from taxpayers. At last Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Barb Esfeld opened a new can of worms with legislative changes to commercial property appraisal.
Hutch Post
YMCA still early in the process looking at expansion
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — YMCA Hutchinson Branch Director David Foster said the hope is that the Y can find space where it is now to expand. "We definitely hope to make some improvements to our facility here, renovations, maybe some expansions," Foster said. "Just kind of making sure that we're more on track and in line with some of our other facilities, which really allows us to do a lot of the great free programs and things like that in the community, continue to provide financial assistance to those who need it, but also make sure that we're up to date and having a nice, new facility that the community can not only enjoy, but also be proud of."
Plans approved for new Newton Public Library
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
Hutchinson Salvation Army to get match of special Giving Tuesday donations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Tuesday, November 29, Giving Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Reno County has a great way to help support the community. Sam’s Club is matching up to $250,000 for the local territory and each of the other 3 territories in the United States from their $1,000,000 donation.
Mayor: New City Manager hire to be on December council meeting agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said the two in person interviews conducted by the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday are the culmination of a months-long process using a Kansas based firm for the national search along with public input from stakeholder groups. "We convened three...
kmuw.org
Wichita considering $5.5 million investment in “one-stop shop” facility for the housing insecure
As housing prices rise and emergency rental programs come to an end, the city of Wichita is considering investing $5.5 million in federal money in a “one-stop shop” facility for people experiencing homelessness. The facility would include a shelter, affordable housing units and a center with support services,...
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi
BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
Three killed in Marion County accident Friday
MARION COUNTY, Kan. — Three women died in an accident in Marion County Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 52-year-old Charlotte Sue Cole of Moundridge was traveling north on K-256 when the van pulled out in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus going west on U.S. 56 just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Vote online for the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Head Downtown this holiday season to vote for your favorite holiday window. You can vote daily online. The winner will be announced on December 3rd Thursday live on the...
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
Noel Lodge helps people get on their feet
Hutchinson, Kan. – New Beginnings’ Noel Lodge Emergency Housing is a light for many experiencing homelessness in the Hutchinson community. “Noel stands for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodge,” and it was created at Christmas time as a way in which people could give to something that they believe in and make a gift for Christmas,” New Beginnings President and CEO, Shara Gonzales said. “It was a group of churches that started it.”
KAKE TV
Respiratory illnesses spreading before Thanksgiving, uptick expected post-holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Doctors in Wichita are continuing to see an influx in respiratory illnesses and said another uptick after Thanksgiving is likely. Dr. Jody Elson said cases of RSV, influenza, and strep throat are most common right now. She is a family physician and volunteer at Guadalupe Clinic. “It's...
Anonymous donor presents Salvation Army with money match challenge
One anonymous donor has presented the Salvation Army with a money match challenge.
KAKE TV
Police investigate south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
