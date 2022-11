Oakland, N.J. - November 22, 2022 - The Borough of Oakland has announced the Annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony for Sunday December 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in Veterans Park. There will also be a First Responders Holiday Lights Parade from Lawlor Drive to East Oak Street. Light...

OAKLAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO