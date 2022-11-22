ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
3 Deputies Arrested in Beating of Georgia Inmate (Video)

Three deputies caught on video beating a Black inmate at a Georgia detention center have been arrested and fired, according to WSB-TV. On Tuesday (November 22), the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that their separate investigations into the beating of Camden County Detention Center inmate Jarrett Hobbs, 41, had concluded. As a result, Deputies Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick, and Ryan Biegel are all facing charges of battery and violating the oath of office.
‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
