Three deputies caught on video beating a Black inmate at a Georgia detention center have been arrested and fired, according to WSB-TV. On Tuesday (November 22), the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that their separate investigations into the beating of Camden County Detention Center inmate Jarrett Hobbs, 41, had concluded. As a result, Deputies Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick, and Ryan Biegel are all facing charges of battery and violating the oath of office.

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO