4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
Where to find the most DAZZLING Christmas lights in Tampa Bay
Look no further, your family’s 2022 guide for the best holiday lights in Tampa Bay is here! There’s no better way to put your family into the holiday spirit than touring one of the beautiful Christmas light displays! Related stories we think you’ll love: The Best Christmas Events for Families in Tampa Bay Our Favorite Family-Friendly […]
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
Crowds turn out for in-person Black Friday shopping in Tampa
It’s a holiday that’s changed in recent years with the pandemic shifting more shopping online, but shoppers in Tampa were excited to snag the deals in-person this Black Friday.
Massive local light display opens
November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
Tampa Bay Winter Village
There is a fun activity you can do to bond with your family happening right here in Tampa Bay. Since 2016, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has brought the sights and sounds of the holidays to Downtown Tampa with the Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ashly Anderson with...
The 7 BEST Breakfast Spots in Orlando, Florida – (With Photos)
Planning to visit Orlando anytime soon? Orlando is a city that never sleeps. It is a place where you can always find something to do, which is why it has so many restaurants and cafes. If you are looking for the best breakfast spots in the city, then look no further!
Winter Haven Republican Spars Over Service, 'Stop the Steal' Movement
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Among the most debated aspects of the 2022 election cycle was the role of election integrity, and whether questioning results was a viable strategy to win national office. On the national scale, many election-skeptical candidates saw defeat: Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano, Arizona's Kari Lake, and Michigan's Tudor Dixon. In Florida, however, Republican voters fueled a red wave indiscriminate to whether candidate did or didn't support the results of the 2020 presidential race.
Military math falls short for disabled Tampa veteran
A Tampa veteran is fighting with the Dept. of Veterans Affairs to restore his rank and waiting for his disability status to update so he can access the benefits and care he needs.
Places This Week: Developer proposes $72M tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Developer Focus Acquisition Company LLC and Tampa-based investment firm EquiAlt (listed as the applicant) are proposing to build a 22-story residential tower with commercial space in St. Petersburg. On Dec. 8, the city council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), will...
Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar
November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
