Real Estate: The Ultimate in Country Living
SAN ANGELO, TX — On these approximate 5 acres in Christoval is everything you could possibly want to enjoy country living. This beautiful home has a Lovely open floor plan with large gas cooktop and griddle, plus large living area, beautiful fireplace, and a man cave/den with bar. Additionally...
WATCH: Early Morning Rollover Crash Blocks Major Downtown San Angelo Street
According to San Angelo Police Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza, officers arrived and extracted the 34-year-old male from the truck with minor injuries. The subject had not been transported for the hospital and was on scene with officers while they conducted the investigation. Officer Espinoza said the vehicle was southbound...
Driver Arrested for DWI Following Sunday Morning Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police booked Jesse Galvan, 34, into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 4:05 a.m. Galvan was the driver of the Ram Truck that was in a single vehicle rollover crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Galvan was driving...
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
Family Violence Arrests Top Black Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Four of the six individuals booked in San Angelo Friday were arrested for charges of domestic violence. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
Flooding Hampers Travel with 2 More Inches of Rain Likely Across West Texas Friday
SAN ANGELO – About 3/4 of an inch of rain fell between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday morning in the San Angelo area on average with an additional two inches likely as temperatures remain steady in the mid 40s. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San...
Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
San Angelo Man Indicted for Intentionally Crashing His Car Into Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in August for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after ramming his vehicle intentionally into another. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 2100 block of Field Street...
WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
NWS: Record Rainfall Friday Didn't Slow the Extreme Drought
SAN ANGELO – The rainfall Friday shattered the record for Nov. 25 but did little to lessen the ongoing extreme drought as the city has received just over half the average amount of rain so far in 2022. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo recorded 1.9 inches...
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
Convicted Drug Dealer Arrested for Aggravated Assault & Other Charges on Saturday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers arrested eight individuals in Tom Green County Saturday and early Sunday morning including one man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and several other charges. Cesar Cortez, 23, was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for the Aggravated Assault charge. He...
Flood Advisory in Effect Friday Afternoon for the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Flood Advisory for the Concho Valley for Friday afternoon as waves of heavy rain continue to fall over already saturated ground causing flooding. According to the NWS, 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen...
Christoval man arrested for allegedly photographing woman in bathroom
A Christoval man is facing up to two years in state prison and sex offender status after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly photographing a woman in a bathroom.
Angelo State Smothers Bemidji State Behind the Rams' Back-Breaking Defense
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Angelo State Rams (11-0) hosted their first playoff game against the Bemidji State Beavers (10-2) in round two of the 2022 NCAA Div II Football Championship tournament on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium at 1 p.m. The Rams are the No.1 seed in their region and earned a bye last week. Angelo State’s defense put on another stellar performance holding the Beavers to just seven points. The Rams won today 33-7. Angelo State got into trouble early when Pitts muffed a punt from the Beavers at the Rams’ 10-yard line. Bemidji State recovered and only took two plays to score a touchdown. The Beavers led with 7:28 remaining in the 1st quarter, 7-0.
