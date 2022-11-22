KEARNY, N.J. -- Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday in Kearny, New Jersey. It broke out at Royal Buses just before 6 a.m. on Truck Route 1 and 9 near Central Avenue. Chopper 2 was overhead as flames tour through various vehicles in the facility. A representative with Royal Buses told CBS2 that seven production buses and trailers set to be used in Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade were destroyed. The buses were typically used as support for the parade - places to put on makeup, house talent, production equipment, and so on. The representative said they expect to be able to replace them for the parade. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO