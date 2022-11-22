Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Borough Offices Closed November 24, 2022 and November 25, 2022
Borough Offices (Except for Emergency Services) are closed on Thursday November 24, 2022 and Friday November 25, 2022 in observance of Thanksgiving. Borough Offices will reopen on Monday November 28, 2022.
This Beloved Monmouth County, New Jersey Staple Is Closing Its Doors Forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Truck crashes into pole in Hudson County, causes local power outage
A truck crashed into a pole and then a vacant home in North Bergen Monday night. The incident caused a power outage in the area.
Kearny fire destroys buses for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
KEARNY, N.J. -- Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday in Kearny, New Jersey. It broke out at Royal Buses just before 6 a.m. on Truck Route 1 and 9 near Central Avenue. Chopper 2 was overhead as flames tour through various vehicles in the facility. A representative with Royal Buses told CBS2 that seven production buses and trailers set to be used in Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade were destroyed. The buses were typically used as support for the parade - places to put on makeup, house talent, production equipment, and so on. The representative said they expect to be able to replace them for the parade. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Sparta
If size mattered in this contest, the township of Sparta would devour its competition. At 38 square miles, it is by far the largest of our Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year contenders — more than 25 square miles larger than the other four combined. With assets that sprawl across the landscape rather than settle on a streetscape, this Sussex County gem is an upcountry attraction that even the slickest city slicker can appreciate. Big on the outdoors, big on community and big on outranking its rivals, here’s how Sparta sizes up against the suburbs.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
EDITORIAL — West Hudson: Prepare for a new battle v. Murphy
Hi Gov. Murphy, it’s us, again, the people of Kearny and greater West Hudson and The Observer newspaper. You may remember us, since back in 2019, we were the ones who fought you for a year+ to get the Keegan Landfill closed. Remember that? Wow, that seems like an eternity ago, before COVID-19 and all, right?
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
N.J.’s best ice cream shop is a new Filipino café, Yelp says. We investigated.
When Yelp released their state-by-state best ice cream shops list in June, they didn’t highlight perennial New Jersey favorites like Princeton’s The Bent Spoon or Holsten’s in Bloomfield, but a new dessert spot and café unfamiliar to most Garden State eaters. We had to investigate.
14 people left homeless following fire in Chestnut Ridge
Fire officials say crews responded to flames at a house on Chestnut Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m.
Morristown flags to fly at half-mast for former mayor
Flags in Morristown will fly at half-staff until former Mayor Jay DeLaney’s funeral next week, Mayor Tim Dougherty said on Monday. “It’s a sad day. He was a personal friend and a great ambassador for Morristown,” Dougherty said after attending a meeting of the Morris County Commissioners, who also remembered DeLaney.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Chinese restaurant in Oak Ridge closes
The Township of West Milford recently adopted a resolution authorizing a person-to-person transfer of the plenary retail consumption license held at the premises from Sunwoo Trade LLC to Paradise Pub & Bar LLC for the same Route 23 location. The change in ownership of the liquor license was effective Nov....
