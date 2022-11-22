ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
CBS New York

Kearny fire destroys buses for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

KEARNY, N.J. -- Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday in Kearny, New Jersey. It broke out at Royal Buses just before 6 a.m. on Truck Route 1 and 9 near Central Avenue. Chopper 2 was overhead as flames tour through various vehicles in the facility. A representative with Royal Buses told CBS2 that seven production buses and trailers set to be used in Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade were destroyed. The buses were typically used as support for the parade - places to put on makeup, house talent, production equipment, and so on. The representative said they expect to be able to replace them for the parade. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Sparta

If size mattered in this contest, the township of Sparta would devour its competition. At 38 square miles, it is by far the largest of our Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year contenders — more than 25 square miles larger than the other four combined. With assets that sprawl across the landscape rather than settle on a streetscape, this Sussex County gem is an upcountry attraction that even the slickest city slicker can appreciate. Big on the outdoors, big on community and big on outranking its rivals, here’s how Sparta sizes up against the suburbs.
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
theobserver.com

EDITORIAL — West Hudson: Prepare for a new battle v. Murphy

Hi Gov. Murphy, it’s us, again, the people of Kearny and greater West Hudson and The Observer newspaper. You may remember us, since back in 2019, we were the ones who fought you for a year+ to get the Keegan Landfill closed. Remember that? Wow, that seems like an eternity ago, before COVID-19 and all, right?
morristowngreen.com

Morristown flags to fly at half-mast for former mayor

Flags in Morristown will fly at half-staff until former Mayor Jay DeLaney’s funeral next week, Mayor Tim Dougherty said on Monday. “It’s a sad day. He was a personal friend and a great ambassador for Morristown,” Dougherty said after attending a meeting of the Morris County Commissioners, who also remembered DeLaney.
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
westmilfordmessenger.com

Chinese restaurant in Oak Ridge closes

The Township of West Milford recently adopted a resolution authorizing a person-to-person transfer of the plenary retail consumption license held at the premises from Sunwoo Trade LLC to Paradise Pub & Bar LLC for the same Route 23 location. The change in ownership of the liquor license was effective Nov....
