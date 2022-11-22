ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Things to know today: 268 dead, 151 missing in Indonesia quake; historic World Cup upset; 'Jeopardy!' crowns top champion

By Associated Press, CNN
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup -- fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing -- and even hugging distraught Argentina fans. “I’m speechless,” Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. “I can’t even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
KEYT

Belgium politician wears ‘One Love’ armband at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s foreign minister wore a “One Love” armband when she met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at her country’s World Cup match against Canada. Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband that is regarded as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. FIFA has prevented captains of Belgium and six other European teams from wearing the item at the World Cup in Qatar. They wanted to wear it as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Lahbib posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing the band on her left arm. She wrote “My heart goes out to our Red Devils!”
WFMZ-TV Online

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Second Half_1, Brazil, Richarlison, 62nd minute; 2, Brazil, Richarlison, (Junior), 73rd. Goalies_Serbia, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic; Brazil, Alisson, Ederson, Weverton. Yellow Cards_Pavlovic, Serbia, 7th; Gudelj, Serbia, 49th; Lukic, Serbia, 64th. Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Reza Mansouri, Hossein Mohammadreza Abolfazil, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye. A_88,103.

Comments / 0

Community Policy