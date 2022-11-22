Things to know today: 268 dead, 151 missing in Indonesia quake; historic World Cup upset; 'Jeopardy!' crowns top champion

Read full article on original website
‘We gave them a response’: Saudi Arabia claim their place in World Cup history
A national holiday has been declared in Saudi Arabia after their win against Argentina, for whom Lionel Messi is a ‘brand ambassador’ for Saudi tourism
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup -- fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing -- and even hugging distraught Argentina fans. “I’m speechless,” Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. “I can’t even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.
‘We have made history’: Hervé Renard salutes ‘crazy’ Saudi Arabia victory
The head coach said Argentina had underestimated his team after Saudi Arabia beat the Copa América champions 2-1 in a huge World Cup shock
Scenes, Soul From Saudi Arabia After a World-Famous World Cup Upset
The Saudis’ upset of Argentina in neighboring Qatar sent shockwaves globally, and locally it birthed a national holiday spent, in one town, embracing even more soccer.
Lionel Messi fronts up to defeat as Saudi fans take over Doha after World Cup upset
Argentina's game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was supposed to serve as the perfect springboard for Lionel Messi's last dance at the World Cup.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Budweiser to Ship Unsold Beer to Nation That Wins Qatar World Cup
The brand appears to have found a solution after FIFA banned the sale of alcohol at the tournament’s venues.
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
Cincinnati draws 2nd biggest TV viewership of USA World Cup opener
Austin had the most TV viewers per market with a 5.8 rating and 24 share, followed by Cincinnati with a 5.4 rating a 21 share.
Morgan Freeman Criticized For Participating In 2022 Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony
Actor Morgan Freeman is being criticized for participating in the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. According to USA Today, the Academy Award-winning actor was on hand at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha to narrate the opening segment, The Calling, on Nov. 20. Qatar is facing criticism...
Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
Why 11 Germany Players Covered Their Mouths During World Cup Team Photo
Germany players covered their mouths with their hands as they posed for a team photo ahead of Wednesday's FIFA World Cup game against Japan.
Otter Hilariously Predicts Outcome of Major World Cup Shock With Tiny Ball
Taiyo, an eight-year-old male, predicted the four-time World Cup winning nation would lose its opening game.
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
KEYT
Belgium politician wears ‘One Love’ armband at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s foreign minister wore a “One Love” armband when she met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at her country’s World Cup match against Canada. Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband that is regarded as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. FIFA has prevented captains of Belgium and six other European teams from wearing the item at the World Cup in Qatar. They wanted to wear it as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Lahbib posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing the band on her left arm. She wrote “My heart goes out to our Red Devils!”
Chile's unique Atacama desert sullied by world's junk
It may be one of the driest places on Earth -- a brutal, alien landscape where life seems impossible. The driest part is the Yungay district in the city of Antofagasta.
WFMZ-TV Online
Brazil 2, Serbia 0
Second Half_1, Brazil, Richarlison, 62nd minute; 2, Brazil, Richarlison, (Junior), 73rd. Goalies_Serbia, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic; Brazil, Alisson, Ederson, Weverton. Yellow Cards_Pavlovic, Serbia, 7th; Gudelj, Serbia, 49th; Lukic, Serbia, 64th. Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Reza Mansouri, Hossein Mohammadreza Abolfazil, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye. A_88,103.
Soccer-Iran players under no pressure after refusing to sing anthem, says Taremi
Al RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran striker Mehdi Taremi said the national team were under no pressure after the players refused to sing the national anthem in their first match at the World Cup against England.
