MINNEAPOLIS -- Stores weren't alone in offering Black Friday deals. The DNR waived entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas.As WCCO's Jonah Kaplan shares, the weather made for perfect timing."The special moments. You can't have the deeper conversations and connections when we're a bigger group," said Patrick Pierce. "Here it's close and immediate. Grandson and daughter."Minnesotans love to get moving. They're all sharing a different kind of feast--a full serving of what can nourish the soul."Being outside in nature is so fulfilling probably equal to Christmas and Thanksgiving," said Linda Pierce. "Because family and nature has so...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO