Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
James K. Moyer
James K. Moyer, 68, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Oct. 26, 1954. He is survived by his children: Jennifer (Tom) Kelso of Noblesville, James (Audra) Moyer of Argos; Garth Moyer of Plymouth; Brandon Moyer of Plymouth; siblings: Yvonne (Jerry) Quint of Plymouth, Doug Moyer of Oregon, Wis., Diane Johnson of Plymouth; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
inkfreenews.com
Pamela Kay Heims
Pamela Kay Heims, 59, LaPaz, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her home. Pamela was born on June 1, 1963. Pamela is survived by her daughter, Cassie Keilman of Mishawaka; her sons: Thorn (Cynthia) Heims of Plymouth, Dylan (Megan) Heims of Mishawaka; her mother, Karen Lichtenbarger of LaPaz; her sister, Lisa Watson of South Bend; her brothers: Lorne (Wendy) Heims, of Sebring, Fla, Bryan Heims (Tracy Patrick) of LaPaz, Michael Heims of LaPaz; and two grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Susan Kay Weeks
Susan Kay Weeks, 72,of rural Albion, died 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Kendallville. On Sept. 16, 1969, she married Joseph Sparks, Jr. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1995. On Nov. 23, 2010, she married Daniel G....
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Evelyn Hunt
Ruth Evelyn Hunt, 82, of rural Wabash, died at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born on Aug. 28, 1940. She married Johnny Hunt on Jan.16, 1960; he died Aug. 15, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Sheryl (Tim) Young of Wabash, Debbie...
inkfreenews.com
Jack A. Husband — UPDATED
Jack A. Husband, 59, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born in Plymouth on May 5, 1963. He is survived by his mother, Odette: siblings: James (Susan), Kathleen, Christine Kline, Miriam, Joyce (Bradley), and Danielle (Rodney) Johnson, and sister-in-law Jan. Johnson Danielson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Michele Jayne ‘Shelly’ Bahney
Michele Jayne “Shelly” Bahney, 70, of Akron, passed surrounded by family at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Shelly was born on April 30, 1952, in Peru,to the late Max J. and Mary Jane (Phillipy) Gearhart. She was a 1970 graduate of Akron High School. In earlier years she was the cashier at the Akron Grocery Store as well as working at Cooksey’s Freezer Fresh, The Bindery of North Manchester, Peabody Retirement Community, YMCA of Peru, and babysat for numerous families over the years.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Diane Vires
Beverly Diane Vires, 57, North Judson, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in North Judson. She was born May 24, 1965. She married William Vires Jr. on Jan. 27, 1985; he survives. Additional survivors are daughters, Amanda Vires of North Liberty, Amy(Tad) Banks of Rochester, Billy(Nathan) Krueger of Laporte, Beverly (Kenneth) Fenwick of Jacksonville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; brothers, Ray Katschke of Denham, Bill Katschke of Rochester, Norman Katschke of Winamac, Kenny Katschke of Knox, and sisters, Betty Hurlburt of Winamac, and Nancy Riley of WallingFord, Ky.
inkfreenews.com
Mike Swafford
Mike Swafford, 58, of Akron, died unexpectedly at 9:29 a.m. Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 at his residence. Michael was born on Sept. 23, 1964 in Kosciusko County, to the late Claude and Mary Ann (Willard) Swafford. He married on May 2, 1993 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Debra Netherton; she survives.
inkfreenews.com
John P. Connor
John P. Connor, 73, Kewanna, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on June 27, 1949. On Sept. 30, 1984, John married LuAn Powlen; she survives. John retired as the Director of Classification for the National Holstein Association. Surviving along with his wife...
inkfreenews.com
Doris June Ihnen
Doris June Ihnen, 88, Akron, died at her home Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1934. On August 24, 1954, she married James L. Ihnen. He died Jan. 20, 2001. Survivors include her son, Steve Ihnen, Akron; daughters, Janet Martin, Fort Wayne and Debra (Jerry) Hartzler, Akron; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Werner, Mount Morris, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Esther Silvius, Ashton, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
Garnette ‘Sue’ Franklin
Garnette “Sue” Franklin, 70, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. She was born on May 5, 1952. On Sept. 26, 1970, she married Earle Andrew Franklin; he survives.. Additional survivors include a daughter, Monica Sue Baker; son, James R. (Tonya) Franklin; six...
inkfreenews.com
Jennifer Phlegar
Jennifer Phlegar, 64, of North Webster, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Anthony ‘Tony’ Keck
Anthony “Tony” Keck, 60, Goshen, died 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Dec. 22, 1961. On Oct. 15, 1994, he married Christie K. (Vanderveer) Keck. Surviving are his wife, Christie, Goshen, son, Joshua B. (Andrea) Keck, New Paris, step-son, Andree (Sarah) Shrider,...
inkfreenews.com
Larry E. Mock
Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Local Painter Has Artistic Family
NORTH WEBSTER — “I’ve been drawing since I was a little kid,” stated Judy Wagner, North Webster. “It runs in the family, I guess. “Both of my parents were artistic. Mom painted and Dad could really draw. Both of my grandparents were artistic as well. Grandma Ridings painted in oils and Grandma Jackson started painting in her 90s.”
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
inkfreenews.com
Wilson Touts Experience In Run For Kosciusko County Coroner
WARSAW — Tracy Wilson will likely enter the Republican caucus for Kosciusko County Coroner with more direct experience than either of her competitors. Wilson is the third person to file for the opening, which was created after coroner Tony Ciriello won election to Kosciusko County Council on Nov. 8.
inkfreenews.com
There’s Still Time To Enter The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County Contest
WARSAW — If you think your cat has a shot at the title of “Biggest Cat in Kosciusko County,” there’s still time to enter the contest. Entries are due by midnight Nov. 30. No entries will be accepted after this date. The Papers Inc. is holding...
inkfreenews.com
Chubbie’s Pub & Grub Is NWTT Chamber’s Member Of The Month
SYRACUSE — Chubbie’s Pub & Grub, located inside Wawasee Bowl, Syracuse, is the November Member of the Month for the North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is honoring Chubbie’s for its commitment to serving and growing the Syracuse and North Webster communities. Chubbie’s will...
inkfreenews.com
Details For Annual Toy Time Program Announced
WARSAW — Plans for this year’s Toy Time in Warsaw have been announced. Toy Times is a cooperative effort by Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, ABATE Indiana, Toys For Tots and Combined Community Services, that provides toys to children whose families are in need. Here is how it works. The...
Comments / 0