Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
'Love in action': Hundreds enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Breaking Bread community feast
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An advocacy group made sure everybody could grab a hot meal and warm clothes Thursday on Milwaukee's north side. Hundreds attended the Breaking Bread Community Feast and donation drive, hosted by Dream Team United MKE. Thursday's event was the fourth year of Breaking Bread, held in...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Exclusive: Jackson Sparks' 'Angelversary': Family reflects one year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday was the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Parade attack. But today actually marks one year since eight-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away. Earlier tonight, the Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sat down with Jessob Reisbeck -- to talk about their little boy...
CBS 58
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
CBS 58
13th annual Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks offer Free community meal to thousands in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two local restaurant owners started a community Thanksgiving meal 13 years ago, and it's grown to serve over 3,000 people. Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks served up all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites again this year-- turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn and more.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
CBS 58
McBob's Pub & Grill anticipates serving free Thanksgiving meals to about 300 local veterans
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many people are gathering at home this holiday season to eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, but some are not so lucky--that's why a local pub has continued to host their annual meal giveaway to veterans in the Milwaukee area. On Thursday,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ organizations hold vigil for victims of Club Q shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Here in Milwaukee, more than 1,000 miles from Colorado Springs, where a gunman attacked an LGBTQ nightclub, emotions are just as raw. The Colorado Springs attack is taking Milwaukee's LGBTQ community right back to what they were feeling when transgender women were murdered here this summer.
CBS 58
'Family is everything': Loved ones reunite at Mitchell International before Thanksgiving Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We all know that traveling can be stressful, especially during the holidays. But for many, it's worth it to be able to spend quality time with their loved ones. For Milwaukee mother Mary Sisney, having her daughter Kaitlin home from college means "everything". "It's funny how...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the East Side of Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final drawing for a 58 Hometowns visit took place on Friday, Nov. 25, selecting the East Side of Milwaukee!. This will mark the 58th stop in the 58 Hometowns series. CBS 58 will have more details about the future of the 58 Hometowns series, but...
CBS 58
'Feztival of Trees' offers Milwaukee a holiday fundraising holiday experience through Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week is Milwaukee's last opportunity to see the unique family holiday fun happening at the Tripoli Shrine Center, in a fundraising event for Milwaukee's Shriners. Their fifth annual "Feztival of Trees" runs through Saturday, Nov. 26 with a $5 general admission, with children 12 and...
CBS 58
Two Milwaukee shootings take place within mere hours and blocks late-Thanksgiving, early-Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other, merely a few blocks apart late Thursday and early Friday. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near S....
CBS 58
MFD graduates 37 new firefighters ready to serve amid challenging environment
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night the Milwaukee Fire Department welcomed 37 new recruits into the ranks at a graduation ceremony attended by hundreds of family and friends. The graduates range in age from 20-48. Some of them are the first in their families to serve in the fire department,...
CBS 58
Marquette men's basketball players serving up meals for the Milwaukee Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette men's basketball team served up meals for those in the Adult Rehabilitation Center at the Milwaukee Salvation Army. "We are grateful for what we have and we're trying to give back to the people who don't have as much," said basketball player Omax Prosper. About...
CBS 58
Shooting near Brady and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS 58
A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
CBS 58
People displaced by suspected arson fire near 38th and Lisbon speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a suspect likely started a fire in an apartment building at 38th and Lisbon early Tuesday morning. The incident is being investigated as arson, but no one is currently in custody. People displaced by the fire just before Thanksgiving are now figuring out what...
CBS 58
Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
CBS 58
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting at Buffum and Concordia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 12:00 a.m. near Buffum and Concordia. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police are searching for a known suspect. Anyone with any information is...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Zoo turning on thousands of lights to kick-off the holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced its kick-off to the holiday season with a special light festival that the zoo claims will be "bigger and brighter than ever." "Wild Lights" will see the zoo transformed into a family-friendly illuminated destination of hundreds of thousands of lights...
Comments / 0