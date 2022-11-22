ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee LGBTQ+ organizations hold vigil for victims of Club Q shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Here in Milwaukee, more than 1,000 miles from Colorado Springs, where a gunman attacked an LGBTQ nightclub, emotions are just as raw. The Colorado Springs attack is taking Milwaukee's LGBTQ community right back to what they were feeling when transgender women were murdered here this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the East Side of Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final drawing for a 58 Hometowns visit took place on Friday, Nov. 25, selecting the East Side of Milwaukee!. This will mark the 58th stop in the 58 Hometowns series. CBS 58 will have more details about the future of the 58 Hometowns series, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting near Brady and Van Buren

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting at Buffum and Concordia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 12:00 a.m. near Buffum and Concordia. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police are searching for a known suspect. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI

