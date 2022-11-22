Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Hosts King Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's team will host King University Saturday afternoon at The McKenzie Arena in the first of a split double-header. The women's game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. while the men's team will host Murray State in a 7:00 p.m. start. This is due to construction at the Roundhouse.
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Murray State in Saturday Night Clash
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team wraps up a three-game homestand with a non-conference tilt against mid-major power Murray State on Saturday evening as part of a day-long doubleheader inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ which follows the women's contest against King...
gomocs.com
Six Mocs Earn Academic All-District Honors
ALL-SOCON | ROBINSON AWARD | PAYTON AWARD | BUCHANAN AWARD. CHATTANOOGA---It's been a busy week of honors for the Chattanooga Mocs. Six more Mocs put their stamp in the record books earning College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District honors. Sophomore guard/center Reid Williams headlined the list. His 3.9508 grade...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Drops Back-and-Forth Battle to Lipscomb, 72-66
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team fell on the wrong side of a back-and-forth non-conference tilt against in-state foe Lipscomb and dropped a 72-66 decision on Wednesday evening inside McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga falls to 2-3 overall after the loss. Lipscomb improves to 4-2 this season and snaps...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes at UNC Asheville
- Chattanooga beat UNC Asheville 60-48 in Asheville … The Mocs improve to 4-3 overall and the Bulldogs fall to 2-2 on the year … UTC is 6-0 against UNC Asheville with two wins on the Bulldogs' home court. - Chattanooga put together a 17-8 fourth quarter …...
gomocs.com
Thompson Posts Career Game in Win at UNC Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. --- Freshman Raven Thompson recorded her first career double-double Wednesday afternoon to lead Chattanooga to a 60-48 win over UNC Asheville in non-conference women's basketball action at Kimmel Arena. Thompson had career-highs for scoring (20) and rebounding (12) with nine on the offensive end, to lead to the...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - Lipscomb
November 23 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. Opening statement after 72-66 loss to Lipscomb. "Obviously a tough game for us. I don't think we executed well enough in the first half. They just pounded the ball down low in the second half and scored all their points in the paint. We have to play with more defensive intent, that part was disappointing to me. We have a tough one next against Murray State, so we need to move forward."
