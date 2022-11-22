ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershel Walker's ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race

By Eric Garcia
 3 days ago

A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion .

The woman, who goes by Jane Doe , will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred . Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion.

Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia for the final election to determine the makeup of the Senate. Mr Walker has previously said that he opposes abortion in every case , including rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Ms Doe made the allegations before the election earlier this month after he had previously denied a story in The Daily Beast that he had paid for a woman’s abortion. She came forward after Mr Walker denied that he paid for the procedure and signed a card with his first initial, since he said he never signed his name as just “H.”

In response, Ms Doe said she had multiple letters and instances where he signed his name as simply “H.” Ms Doe said she came forward about her allegations against Mr Walker since he was a “complete hypocrite.” Ms Doe said that when she informed Mr Walker that she had become pregnant in 1993, he pressured her to get an abortion.

“He was very clear that he did not want met to have the child,” she told Good Morning America. “He said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe.”

She said initially she went to have the abortion but was too afraid. But then Mr Walker drove to her to have the procedure and he waited in the car.

“He waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure,” she said at the time, adding that Mr Walker paid cash for the abortion. Afterward, she said Mr Walker distanced himself from her.

Mr Walker for his part has denied both allegations about abortion

Georgia’s Senate runoff will take place 6 December.

The Seeker
3d ago

So the party of family values and Christianity prefer a guy that admitted to holding a gun to a woman's head, forced women to get abortions that he paid for, cheated on his wife, and who's illegitimate children say is a violent domestic abuser instead of a guy that's an actual MINISTER!? 🤔🤦

protocalmemphis
3d ago

The Death threats in Jesus name from the Right will accompany her telling the truth on this lying grifter Walker. He is unfit for office but perfect for the STUNT CANDIDATES in Cult 45. He has no business running. ACT BLUE Warnock.

Marlene
3d ago

Can't wait to hear from her. I'm sure all the Maga, QANON GoPers will start telling and start the conspiracy theories.

