NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools
Hundreds of Black male students have received mentorship and enrichment as part of a collaborative effort that DCPS entered with a nationally renowned program. The post Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Victims of stolen SNAP benefits still struggling through Thanksgiving holiday
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Although Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together and eat, the holiday is also a reminder for many low-income individuals that putting food on the table is still a struggle. Many people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and other cash...
njurbannews.com
NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers
New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
Bay Net
Secretary Of State And Attorney General Warn Of Giving Tuesday And Holiday Scams
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—While Giving Tuesday is a day that marks the season of helping others, the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General warn that this year’s holiday season comes with an increased urgency to protect against scam artists preying on generous donors.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
preservationmaryland.org
Culinary Heritage: Recipes for a Traditional Maryland Thanksgiving
Preservation Maryland is thankful to be part of a wonderful community committed to protecting and promoting our shared heritage – not least of which is our culinary traditions. Enjoy our tastiest post of the year as we share an array of classic Maryland Thanksgiving recipes, including recipes from A Taste of History with Joyce White, Old Line Plate, and others.
WTOP
DC tech startup creates path to 10,000 IT jobs across region
D.C. software company BuildWithin has been awarded the Apprenticeship Building America grant through a federal program aimed at creating more apprenticeship programs across the country. The company plans to create 10,000 apprenticeships for unemployed or underemployed employees across the D.C. region. “We built out a program to make it easier...
WDAM-TV
MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023. The eight goals included in...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps
A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music
WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
Toll penalty problems aggravate Maryland residents as grace period for paying fines ends
BALTIMORE -- Some people are outraged by the outstanding balances associated with Maryland's toll penalties and question whether the fines truly belong to them.One woman says she recently received an E-ZPass bill for $898. Some of those fines were associated with the wrong license plate number, she said.Ms. Thompson—who didn't want to appear on camera—says she tried to dispute the fine at the Maryland Transportation Authority office this week.She said she was told that if she did not pay her bill by Nov. 30 that it would jump to more than $7,000.Thompson told WJZ that she doesn't understand why she...
wevv.com
Energy assistance available to low-income families
If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
WJLA
'Get used to it': Governor-elect Wes Moore has goals and will move fast to accomplish them
MARYLAND (7News) — It's been only two weeks since Wes Moore was elected to be the next Governor of Maryland and he's already met with current Governor Larry Hogan, announced his transition team and made a number of key hires on his staff. Moore explained that this is his normal pace of accomplishing things.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families due to get up to $750 in direct payments this December – see if you qualify
A SECOND batch of child tax rebates will be sent out next month just in time for the holidays. Rhode Island residents who filed their 2021 tax return by the October 17 deadline and qualify for the state's child tax credit should receive their payment this December. The state's expanded...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
