Pennsylvania State

Digiday

How a Minecraft influencer is bringing advertisers to the platform

When it comes to brand activations, Minecraft has historically lagged behind other metaverse platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite — but this could change soon. This Friday, Minecraft influencer Toby “Tubbo” Smith is officially launching TubNet, a Minecraft server with unique content and items tied to advertisers such as Kraft and Sony Pictures.
‘Halloween is when Christmas ends’: A look at publishers’ pre-Black Friday commerce content playbooks

Many publishers’ commerce teams know what to expect during the lead up to Black Friday by now: An inbox full of hundreds of product pitches from public relations professionals asking to be included in gift guides, keeping a close eye on any and all sales as they are announced, and, of course, working during the shopping holidays and weekends when many editorial counterparts are enjoying their Thanksgiving logged off.
Is the collapse of big tech’s culture overblown? Some experts think so

This story was first reported on, and published by, Digiday sibling WorkLife. In tech, job security isn’t the only benefit of work life threatening to become endangered. To hear the Cassandras tell it, compensation, culture, and perks are quickly headed for extinction as the once-rarefied air of Silicon Valley turns thick with fear.

