WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
WATCH: ‘Super Clear’ Video Shows Rare Glimpse of Cougar in the Midwest
Footage posted to YouTube shows a large cat roaming around northern Minnesota, and the “super clear” footage displays to researchers that the cat is unmistakably a cougar. The mountain lion was seen on October 20 via trail camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project placed the camera in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, according to a Nov. 3 news release.
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America
Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest
A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO
Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
Six Colorado ski resorts among 10 'most expensive' spots in North America
Recently, vacation rental website HomeToGo published a ranking that compares the cost of skiing around the continent, assuming someone is buying a lift ticket and staying the night. Comparing the 50 most popular ski resort towns in the United States and Canada based on website searches, the company considered the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Michigan
Michigan is one of the largest states in the United States, both by population and by land covered. Lying along the Great Lakes, and sharing a border with Canada, Michigan is home to thousands of miles of coastline. This midwestern state is comprised of two distinct peninsulas, separated only by the Straits of Mackinac. The Lower Peninsula is by far the flatter and more low-lying of the two, while the Upper Peninsula is rather mountainous. But, just how high is the highest point in Michigan, and where is it?
How Old is Too Old to Shovel Minnesota’s Snow?
Don't ask John Gustafson or Max Goldman, the beloved characters of 'Grumpy Old Men' fame, 'How Old is Too Old to Shovel Snow?' You just might get a big, "Why don’t you do the world a favor and take your lower lip and pull it over your head and swallow?”
advnture.com
Watch magnificent elk stampede across Colorado mountains during migration
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a clip of the beautiful animals charging downhill and across a quiet highway. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has shared a stunning video of a herd of elk stampeding across a mountain highway. The clip, which you can watch below, was shot by videographer Eric N Olson, and shows hundreds of the animals racing downhill and over a quiet stretch of road.
Late Season North Dakota Pheasant Hunting Tips
I'm a self-proclaimed pheasant-hunting junkie. "The Flush" is my rush. Just about every weekend I spend at least a portion of it chasing roosters. Along the way, I have learned a few things to do and a few things not to do. When it comes to hunting late-season pheasants that...
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
tourcounsel.com
History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)
The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
WATCH: Infamous Grizzly Bear Nicknamed ‘The Boss’ Spotted in Banff National Park
Recently, a wildlife photographer in Banff National Park spotted fresh grizzly bear tracks between the park and Lake Louise. The tracks belonged to none other than The Boss, or bear 122. Jason Leo Bantle drove towards Lake Louise and then noticed something in the distance. “There was a bear digging...
Bison Being Relocated to Native Lands Across U.S. and Canada
Troy Heinert has helped reestablish dozens of bison herds on Native American lands, including a recent one at Badlands National Park. On this occasion, Heinert loaded up 100 wild bison into a chute and then on a truck. They’d then take a truck ride across South Dakota to join one of many blooming herds in the region.
