Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America

Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
PHILIPSBURG, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest

A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO

Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Michigan

Michigan is one of the largest states in the United States, both by population and by land covered. Lying along the Great Lakes, and sharing a border with Canada, Michigan is home to thousands of miles of coastline. This midwestern state is comprised of two distinct peninsulas, separated only by the Straits of Mackinac. The Lower Peninsula is by far the flatter and more low-lying of the two, while the Upper Peninsula is rather mountainous. But, just how high is the highest point in Michigan, and where is it?
MICHIGAN STATE
advnture.com

Watch magnificent elk stampede across Colorado mountains during migration

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a clip of the beautiful animals charging downhill and across a quiet highway. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has shared a stunning video of a herd of elk stampeding across a mountain highway. The clip, which you can watch below, was shot by videographer Eric N Olson, and shows hundreds of the animals racing downhill and over a quiet stretch of road.
COLORADO STATE
Hot 97-5

Late Season North Dakota Pheasant Hunting Tips

I'm a self-proclaimed pheasant-hunting junkie. "The Flush" is my rush. Just about every weekend I spend at least a portion of it chasing roosters. Along the way, I have learned a few things to do and a few things not to do. When it comes to hunting late-season pheasants that...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked

Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
WYOMING STATE
tourcounsel.com

History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)

The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
WYOMING STATE
Faribault, MN
