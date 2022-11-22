ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Sporting News

What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS DFW

Fans brave rain to tailgate before the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - With America's team, there's a tradition for fans on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the downpour all day long, football fans were excited to be outside AT&T Stadium tailgating. "We have all the tents, things are working out great," Cowboys fan, Severo Castillo said. "We're excited."White and blue Cowboys tents were set up outside AT&T Stadium. "We've been doing this for almost 13 years," Castillo said. It's become a longtime tradition for families to come together outside the stadium to support "them boyz" as they play on Thanksgiving Day. "It's the greatest thing being inside but being out here supporting with family...
ARLINGTON, TX
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see the Minnesota Wild

ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise between Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 for a chance to win tickets to see the Minnesota Wild!. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to see the Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, Nov. 27. The winners will be notified by email on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and have two hours to respond.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Thanksgiving Edition

It’s American Thanksgiving and while many families are gathered around their dinner tables enjoying family time, great food, and remembering everything they’re thankful for, the Minnesota Wild will be doing the same. While their season started out rough with three straight losses, things have turned a corner as of late.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Hermantown boy’s basketball returns 7 of 8 state stars

Last winter the Hermantown boy’s basketball team soared into the Class AAA state tournament finishing in the consolation semifinals with a 21-10 record. Graduating only one senior from that squad the Hawks return seven of their eight top men, now experienced in winning big. “All these guys have been...
HERMANTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul youth football team heading to nationals with help of WCCO viewers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones."I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers."Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

No. 8 North Carolina rallies past No. 18 Oregon 85-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Even if it was being played a couple hours north of campus, it felt like a home game for No. 18 Oregon with the namesake of the tournament, and a former women’s national player of the year sitting courtside. That made the response North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart saw from her team even more impressive. Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth quarter flurry of shot-making, and No. 8 North Carolina rallied on multiple occasions in the second half and topped Oregon 85-79 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. “We didn’t come out with the sense of urgency that I think they really have to understand that their success and their ranking, warrants,” Banghart said. “And then when things didn’t go so well, they stay totally locked into what we need to make changes on.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
northernnewsnow.com

Denfeld Hockey gears up for 2022-23 season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when the state of hockey is gifted with more of what they want, High School hockey, and last year Duluth Denfeld capped off their year with an impressive 19-9 record but ended their year with a disappointing loss in the Section A finals.
DULUTH, MN
