Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Pack Therapy: What's left for the Wolfpack?
In a season where nothing has gone to plan for NC State, the Wolfpack can either close it out with an upset of rival North Carolina or add to its own misery. The season began with hopes and dreams of the program’s first ACC title since 1979. Those were quickly dashed after a 4-0 start. Then the injuries started. The losses continued.
Giglio: In the end, the Heels provide salvation for the Wolfpack
A loud locker room is the best locker room and it’s the only one you want to be in after game. NC State’s locker room, even out in the hallway underneath the Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium, was loud on Friday. The Wolfpack started the season with a...
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
NC State beats Butler for 5th place at Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Jarkel Joiner scored 15 points to help North Carolina State beat Butler 76-61 in Friday night's fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. DJ Burns added 14 points for the Wolfpack (6-1), who shot 44.6% while converting 14 turnovers by Butler into 21 points. N.C. State had five double-figure scorers.
ACC Panic Room: NC State salvaged what remained of their season with emotional win over UNC
Brownlow and Ovies discuss yet another wild chapter of the most slept on college football rivalry going today.
No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor. Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark...
Five-star recruit talking to Duke basketball coaches 'constantly'
Sage Hill High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant earned a Duke basketball offer in mid-September. And according to the 6-foot-8, 225-pound five-star's chat this week with Rivals' Travis Graf, the interest out of Durham hasn't dwindled. Bryant, a noticeably shifty wing who ranks No. 15 overall on the 247Sports...
insidepacksports.com
NC State OC Tim Beck: "I Hope It Never Happens Again"
NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup against North Carolina. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. How'd you feel like Ben Finley graded out in the game? You know, for a kid just thrown into it like that?. Yeah,...
Herring scores 7 TDs, (2) New Bern rolls over (11) Rolesville 70-34 to reach 4A East final
New Bern, N.C. — No. 2 seed New Bern turned in an offensive performance for the ages on Friday that included seven touchdowns from Aronne Herring, as the Bears rolled over No. 11 seed Rolesville 70-34 to reach the 4A East regional final. With the victory, New Bern (14-0,...
Wallace-Rose Hill was able to stop Princeton offense: HSOT Postgame
Princeton's powerful offense ran into a defense in Wallace-Rose Hill that it could not run through. HighSchoolOT's Robert Furges breaks down the 48-14 win for the Bulldogs in the fourth round of the 2A playoffs.
WRAL's Luke Notestine breaks down New Bern's win over Rolesville: HSOT Postgame
Luke Notestine, a reporter for WRAL's Football Friday, was in New Bern on Friday for the Bears' 70-34 win over Rolesville in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs.
swishappeal.com
Preview: No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels take on No. 18 Oregon Ducks in battle of unbeatens
The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will take on the No. 18 Oregon Ducks (4-0) Thursday in the Phil Knight Invitational, putting their undefeated records on the line in a nationally-televised, non-conference meeting. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Neither...
Big plays lift Seventy-First past Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
WRAL's Louis Fernandez joins the HighSchoolOT Postgame Show to discuss Seventy-First's 38-13 win over Terry Sanford to advance to the 3A East regional final.
Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal
By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights
RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.
Xavier Pugh responsible for all but one point for Millbrook in win over Hillside: HSOT Postgame
Millbrook running back Xavier Pugh was responsible for every Millbrook point except one extra point in a 19-14 win over Hillside in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs. HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton breaks down Millbrook's win.
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the...
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
