25 Years Ago November 20 – 26, 1997 An Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held at the Columbus United Methodist Church for David Holmes, son of Ron and Kay Holmes of Columbus. This is the first Eagle Court of Honor for Troop 74 since the scouting program was reinstated locally in the 1980’s. Mike’s Collison Center, 321 South Magnolia, purchased a new tow truck and now offers complete towing…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO