Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Former CNC standouts earn All-MIAA honors
Former CNC League standouts, P.J. Sarwinski, Galena, and Brandon Mlekus, Frontenac, were named to the 2022 All-MIAAFirstTeam following a vote of the conference coaches, Tuesday. Sarwinski, a graduate linebacker, 2021 NCAA Division II All-American, and All-MIAA Honorable Mention, has made a teamleading 74 tackles (39 solo) with 10 tackles-for-loss, three quarterback sacks and four pass breakups. …
columbusnews-report.com
Local duo heads to bass championship
A team of fishermen from the Columbus area have qualified for the 2022 Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina. Columbus Bass Club Team of the Year Levi Snow and Lee Snow qualified for the event. Ben Hodgson will be filling in for Lee Snow in South Carolina due to event age restrictions. The team championship starts December 7. The winners of the Bassmaster Team…
columbusnews-report.com
Holmes earns Eagle Scout honor
25 Years Ago November 20 – 26, 1997 An Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held at the Columbus United Methodist Church for David Holmes, son of Ron and Kay Holmes of Columbus. This is the first Eagle Court of Honor for Troop 74 since the scouting program was reinstated locally in the 1980’s. Mike’s Collison Center, 321 South Magnolia, purchased a new tow truck and now offers complete towing…
columbusnews-report.com
Barbara Paxson, Baxter Springs
Barbara Paxson, 57 of Baxter Springs, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born May 26, 1965, in Baxter Springs. Barbara was the daughter of Eddie Ray Price and Beatrice Faye Price. She lived in Quapaw, Okla. and Baxter Springs all of her life. She was a 1983 graduate from Quapaw High School. Barbara was a cosmetologist for several years, and also…
columbusnews-report.com
New primary care doctor at Girard Medical Center
A new Primary Care Physician, Katrina Burke, MD, has joined the Girard Medical Center (GMC) Family. Starting November 21, Dr. Burke will be under the Girard Medical Center umbrella as Girard Medical Center of Fort Scott and will continue seeing patients at her current clinic location at 109 S Main St. in Fort Scott. Dr. Burke and all her staff will be staying on, including nurse practitioner…
Comments / 0