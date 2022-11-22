Read full article on original website
Single parents receive vehicles through a Low Cost Vehicle Program
The Low-Cost Vehicle Program is through Higher Power Garage and is directed toward families that are without transportation.
Pittsburg to open new clinic for children with autism
Integrated Behavioral Technologies announced its plan to open a brand new clinic for children with autism in Pittsburg in conjunction with Sonshine Child Care.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless
NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
pittks.org
City seeks volunteers for advisory boards and committees
PITTSBURG, KS – The City of Pittsburg is accepting applications for openings on several advisory boards and committees. The city is encouraging community members to volunteer their time to help city leaders with a number of important focus areas. The following boards have openings needing to be filled:. Active...
U.S. 169 to open north of Chanute on Wednesday
KDOT officials say U.S. 169 is expected to open on November 23 to traffic between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
republic-online.com
Two voters changed ballot styles using county election machines
The canvass of votes was influential this year as it changed the outcome of a Louisburg council race and highlighted a hiccup with the county’s election machines that allows voters to change ballot styles. The canvass of votes took place Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Miami County Clerk’s Office....
Bridge on S. Range Line Road opens ahead of schedule
The bridge on S. Range Line Road opens to traffic ahead of schedule.
Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
columbusnews-report.com
Barbara Paxson, Baxter Springs
Barbara Paxson, 57 of Baxter Springs, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born May 26, 1965, in Baxter Springs. Barbara was the daughter of Eddie Ray Price and Beatrice Faye Price. She lived in Quapaw, Okla. and Baxter Springs all of her life. She was a 1983 graduate from Quapaw High School. Barbara was a cosmetologist for several years, and also…
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin HS student scores perfect ACT
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers. “Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS...
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
columbusnews-report.com
Hundreds of Columbus
Hundreds of Columbus residents throughout the city were looking skyward Friday at the WWII vintage airplanes flying over Columbus, to honor Murl Robison, a veteran who passed away last week at the age of 106. He was Columbus’ oldest living resident and proudly served in the U.S. Army from June 20, 1941 – December 17, 1945.
fourstateshomepage.com
Thanksgiving dinner at St. John’s Lutheran Church
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas kitchen is already busy preparing a community meal that will feed hundreds this Thanksgiving. Mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies are on the list for Tuesday at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pittsburg. Turkeys were on yesterday’s agenda, and tomorrow will be the...
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
Update: Authorities have identified the person and owner of the truck, and no legal issues
