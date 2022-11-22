Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Two KJCCC TEAMS in NJCAA Football Championship Semifinals
(KJCCC) – The NJCAA football season and national championship boils down to a final four of teams, and the KJCCC has two of those spots. Top-seed and undefeated Hutchinson will host four-seed Coffeyville in one semifinal. The game will be at Hutch’s Gowans Stadium at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3.
kcur.org
With a title in sight, Pittsburg State's football coach has won over fans and created a frenzy
Janet Mayhew counts herself among the Pittsburg State University football fans who found the transition to a new head coach difficult. For 35 consecutive seasons, the team had a head coach who’d also been a former player with the Gorillas. But that changed three years ago, with the hiring of Brian Wright.
kggfradio.com
CCC Football is Playoff Bound
The Coffeyville Community College football team has the opportunity to play for a National Championship. The Red Ravens are one of four teams who will compete in the NJCAA Playoffs. Head Coach Jeff Leiker says he let the team know at practice yesterday. CCC is set to play Hutchinson in...
koamnewsnow.com
Lamar preps for Big 8 rematch with Seneca in state semifinals
LAMAR, Mo. – The Lamar Tigers will host Big 8 rival Seneca in the Missouri Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 heading into the weekend. Seneca was the only team that was able to beat Lamar in the regular season – topping the Tigers 36-33 all the way back in week four.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
columbusnews-report.com
Holmes earns Eagle Scout honor
25 Years Ago November 20 – 26, 1997 An Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held at the Columbus United Methodist Church for David Holmes, son of Ron and Kay Holmes of Columbus. This is the first Eagle Court of Honor for Troop 74 since the scouting program was reinstated locally in the 1980’s. Mike’s Collison Center, 321 South Magnolia, purchased a new tow truck and now offers complete towing…
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin HS student scores perfect ACT
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers. “Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS...
columbusnews-report.com
Barbara Paxson, Baxter Springs
Barbara Paxson, 57 of Baxter Springs, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born May 26, 1965, in Baxter Springs. Barbara was the daughter of Eddie Ray Price and Beatrice Faye Price. She lived in Quapaw, Okla. and Baxter Springs all of her life. She was a 1983 graduate from Quapaw High School. Barbara was a cosmetologist for several years, and also…
columbusnews-report.com
Theresa Shipman, 70, Columbus
Theresa Shipman, 70 of Columbus, died Saturday November 19, 2022, at the Medicalodge in Columbus following a long illness. Born April 17, 1952 in Pittsburg, Theresa was the daughter of Andrew and Beatrice (Prosniker) Ashbacher. They preceded her in death. Theresa was also preceded in death by a brother Steven Ashbacher and sister Emma Lewis. Theresa and Jeffery Shipman were united in marriage…
Pittsburg to open new clinic for children with autism
Integrated Behavioral Technologies announced its plan to open a brand new clinic for children with autism in Pittsburg in conjunction with Sonshine Child Care.
U.S. 169 to open north of Chanute on Wednesday
KDOT officials say U.S. 169 is expected to open on November 23 to traffic between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland student dies
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Kansas SRO arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing $180+ in merchandise from Oklahoma Walmart
A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital employees honored
MIAMI, Okla. – Two Ottawa County hospital employees were honored for their extraordinary and compassionate care offered to patients. Kiera Robinson, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Emergency Department nurse, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Ray Espy, a paramedic, was honored with the hospital’s Sunflower Award.
What’s a bike bus? 11 Joplin elementary students show us
Eleven elementary-aged students ditch the car and bus rides to school and ride their bikes instead. Check it out!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
kggfradio.com
Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings
Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
Bridge on S. Range Line Road opens ahead of schedule
The bridge on S. Range Line Road opens to traffic ahead of schedule.
