The Rundown: Solid debut for Hannibal girls, Pittsfield boys win opener, WIU women earn first victory

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
Related
Quincy, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lanphier High School basketball team will have a game with Miller Career Academy on November 24, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
muddyriversports.com
Familiar face on Dixon sideline makes QHS Thanksgiving Tournament true holiday homecoming
QUINCY — To the victor go the spoils. What exactly the spoils are Quincy High School boys basketball coach Andy Douglas isn’t divulging. Thursday night, in the opening game of the QHS Thanksgiving Tournament, the Blue Devils will square off against Dixon at 7 p.m. at Blue Devil Gym. It also pits two close friends battling wits on opposite sidelines as the Dukes are coached by former QHS assistant coach Chris Harmann.
muddyriversports.com
QND to join Central State 8 Conference for football only beginning in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame football program needed a home. The Central State 8 Conference needed another member to balance its scheduling paradigm. As it turns out, they needed each other at just the right time. Notre Dame and the CS8 collaboratively announced Wednesday morning the Raiders will...
muddyriversports.com
Handling expectations: Blue Devils staying humble, focused as hype builds around them
QUINCY — As the Quincy High School boys basketball team trudged through another preseason practice, those responsible for the sound system in Blue Devil Gym tested the acoustics, the decibel levels and the clarity for pregame introductions. “They started playing everything and I got chills,” senior guard Reid O’Brien...
muddyriversports.com
2022 Quincy Notre Dame Hall of Fame inductee: Shannon (Foley) Venvertloh, athlete
QUINCY — Shannon (Foley) Venvertloh played different roles in different sports — goal scorer in soccer, defensive standout in volleyball and playmaker in basketball. She played each role well enough to be a member of a state championship team in all three sports. Venvertloh, a 2012 Quincy Notre...
muddyriversports.com
QHS girls basketball team uses second-half rally to nearly topple reigning WB6 champion
QUINCY — The second-half rally and fight to the finish the Quincy High School girls basketball team engaged in Tuesday night had two components. “We totally changed our mindset,” Blue Devils senior guard Leah Chevalier said. “And a few people hit shots.”. It was nearly enough to...
muddyriversports.com
Indoor archery starts Dec. 7 at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will offer indoor archery beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Admiral Coontz Armory. The program will continue on Wednesday evenings through Feb. 22, 2023. Anyone may use the facility to practice their archery skills. A variety of 3D archery targets such as...
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
KMOV
Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash
A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
wlds.com
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 19-20, 2022
Gary M Toolate, 40, 623 N 7th St, Domestic Battery at 623 N 7th St. Lodged 175. Michael R Barnes, 61, Ursa, Failure to Reduce Speed at N 24th St and Kochs Ln. PTC 146. Joshua R Scranton, 38, 3228 Lawrence Rd, Failure to Yield Left Turn at N 61st St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
Yes, the World’s Largest 8-Track Tape Collection is in Quincy, IL
My first stereo had a turntable and an 8-track tape player. I have a fond place in my heart for that era of music. Did you know the world's largest 8-track tape collection is in Quincy, Illinois?. This massive 8-track tape collection has been here in my own backyard all...
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
wlds.com
GFL Trash Service Terms Come into Question In South Jacksonville & Jacksonville
A presentation concerning trash service raised a few eyebrows in the Village of South Jacksonville recently in which some claims were made that the City of Jacksonville says weren’t brought up in their contract negotiations. South Jacksonville Village President Dick Samples invited GFL Environmental to the Village Board of...
New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation
Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire in Macomb
Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
Comments / 0