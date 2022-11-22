ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

The Rundown: Solid debut for Hannibal girls, Pittsfield boys win opener, WIU women earn first victory

By Muddy River Sports
muddyriversports.com
 2 days ago
Highschool Basketball Pro

Quincy, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Familiar face on Dixon sideline makes QHS Thanksgiving Tournament true holiday homecoming

QUINCY — To the victor go the spoils. What exactly the spoils are Quincy High School boys basketball coach Andy Douglas isn’t divulging. Thursday night, in the opening game of the QHS Thanksgiving Tournament, the Blue Devils will square off against Dixon at 7 p.m. at Blue Devil Gym. It also pits two close friends battling wits on opposite sidelines as the Dukes are coached by former QHS assistant coach Chris Harmann.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

QND to join Central State 8 Conference for football only beginning in 2024

QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame football program needed a home. The Central State 8 Conference needed another member to balance its scheduling paradigm. As it turns out, they needed each other at just the right time. Notre Dame and the CS8 collaboratively announced Wednesday morning the Raiders will...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Handling expectations: Blue Devils staying humble, focused as hype builds around them

QUINCY — As the Quincy High School boys basketball team trudged through another preseason practice, those responsible for the sound system in Blue Devil Gym tested the acoustics, the decibel levels and the clarity for pregame introductions. “They started playing everything and I got chills,” senior guard Reid O’Brien...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Indoor archery starts Dec. 7 at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will offer indoor archery beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Admiral Coontz Armory. The program will continue on Wednesday evenings through Feb. 22, 2023. Anyone may use the facility to practice their archery skills. A variety of 3D archery targets such as...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
KMOV

Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash

A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital

Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
PITTSFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Fire closes Alton Hit N Run

A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
ALTON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 19-20, 2022

Gary M Toolate, 40, 623 N 7th St, Domestic Battery at 623 N 7th St. Lodged 175. Michael R Barnes, 61, Ursa, Failure to Reduce Speed at N 24th St and Kochs Ln. PTC 146. Joshua R Scranton, 38, 3228 Lawrence Rd, Failure to Yield Left Turn at N 61st St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
KICK AM 1530

New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation

Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
HANNIBAL, MO
977wmoi.com

Structure Fire in Macomb

Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
MACOMB, IL

