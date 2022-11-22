Read full article on original website
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
'Truly a miracle' Missing Carnival Valor passenger found alive after 15 hours in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after spending at least 15 hours in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Carnival Cruise Line tells WWL-TV that the 28-year-old man was reported missing around noon on...
WDSU
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
orlandoweekly.com
Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
utv44.com
Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
WLOX
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
Baggage thieves hit Armstrong Airport
A pair of men are accused of stealing luggage at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, snatching the bags from baggage carousels. The two men are under arrest tonight.
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
NOLA.com
2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport
Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
Covington man killed in crash
Covington man killed in crash. A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 21 near Quave Road in Washington Parish claimed the life of 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington.
Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road
UPDATE: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police For updates on this story, clink the link above. For our previous reporting, read below: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell […]
Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
Dog freed from plastic jug after 5 weeks on the run in Alabama
“His body conditions show that he was trying to eat, find food, water,” said Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale.
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
