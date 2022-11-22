ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Tornado warning New Orleans Metro

At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
DESTREHAN, LA
orlandoweekly.com

Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
MCHENRY, MS
WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport

Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road

UPDATE: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police For updates on this story, clink the link above. For our previous reporting, read below: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
SEMMES, AL
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy