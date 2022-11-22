Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
What TV channel is Arkansas-Missouri today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
Arkansas and Missouri face off on Friday, Nov. 25 in an SEC showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Arkansas and Missouri play their border rivalry game Friday at Faurot Field. The Razorbacks have already clinched a bowl berth, and they can...
How to Watch-Listen to Hogs, Tigers This Afternoon
After a wild start to the holiday weekend games, Arkansas-Missouri are next.
KARK
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas
A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barry Odom criticized for Arkansas' defensive struggles in first half vs. Mizzou
Barry Odom’s defense struggled against Mizzou’s offense in the first half of the Battle Line Rivalry. Arkansas leads Mizzou at halftime 21-20. However, Missouri’s 20 first-half points are more than it has averaged in 7 SEC games this season. In fact, the 20 points is more than the Tigers scored in 4 SEC games this year.
bestofarkansassports.com
Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”
Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
uatrav.com
Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night
Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Musselman heated after loss in Maui
After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”
A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
abc17news.com
Drivers could face traffic impacts as fans head to see MU take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the MU Tigers will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks which means drivers could face traffic delays with more people headed to town. MU fans should keep in mind that the earlier you get to the game the better chance you'll have at finding a free parking spot.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
KSDK
Marching Mizzou to lead Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
COLUMBIA, Missouri — Marching Mizzou will be the first of 12 bands performing in the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lead by Amy Knopps with the University of Missouri's School of Music, the 350-member band will march a 2.5-mile parade route through New York City while playing a rendition of Mizzou-alumna Sheryl Crow's hit "All I Wanna Do."
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
