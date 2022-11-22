ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas

A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”

Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night

Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Musselman heated after loss in Maui

After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KSDK

Marching Mizzou to lead Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Marching Mizzou will be the first of 12 bands performing in the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lead by Amy Knopps with the University of Missouri's School of Music, the 350-member band will march a 2.5-mile parade route through New York City while playing a rendition of Mizzou-alumna Sheryl Crow's hit "All I Wanna Do."
COLUMBIA, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
MILLER COUNTY, MO

