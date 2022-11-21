Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Jeffery Allan Day
Visitation services for 48 year old Jeffery Allan Day of Etna Green, Indiana, will be Friday, November 25th from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. CT at the Braman & Son Memorial Chapel in Knox.
Starke County Dispatcher Receives Stork Pin
On Tuesday November 15th, 2022 at approximately 7:26am , The Starke County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male subject stating he was traveling to hospital because his girlfriend was in active labor. The public safety telecommunicator who took the 911 call, Becca Hardel, remained on the line and assisted the caller with identifying their location immediately notifying police, fire and EMS to respond. Thanks to the quick response, calm voice and assistance of the telecommunicator, the caller was able to assist his girlfriend with the delivery of the child. It is not that often that a telecommunicator will get to assist the delivery of a child. In fact, some will go their whole career without having that opportunity. It is a tradition within the profession that a stork pin is awarded when successfully assisting with the delivery of a child.
Winamac Town Council Approves Proclamation for Memorial Swinging Bridge
The Winamac Town Council approved a proclamation involving the completion of the Memorial Swinging Bridge project during their meeting last week. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers told WKVI News Greg Henry, a representative from the Swinging Bridge Committee was at their meeting last week asking for a dedicated proclamation once the project is complete.
Knox City Council to Meet Tonight
The Knox City Council plans to go over the second reading of an ordinance abolishing Knox City Court. In a previous meeting, Knox Mayor Dennis Estok mentioned the city and county councils, as well as city court and circuit court would go over the options and try to find a solution on Friday, November 18.
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council will be holding a public hearing on changes to their current zoning ordinance tonight. The second and third reading of the zoning ordinance is also up for approval after the hearing. The council also has planned to discuss the first reading of the 2023 salary ordinance.
