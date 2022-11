(November 26, 2022) —The North Pole Mail Box has returned to the Killingworth Library! Children can drop off their letters to Santa through Saturday, December 17, 2022. Letter templates are available for those who aren’t sure what to write. Most important: if you would like a response, please be sure to include your full name and address! The North Pole Mail Box is sponsored in cooperation with the Killingworth Women’s Organization.

KILLINGWORTH, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO