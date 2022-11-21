On Tuesday November 15th, 2022 at approximately 7:26am , The Starke County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male subject stating he was traveling to hospital because his girlfriend was in active labor. The public safety telecommunicator who took the 911 call, Becca Hardel, remained on the line and assisted the caller with identifying their location immediately notifying police, fire and EMS to respond. Thanks to the quick response, calm voice and assistance of the telecommunicator, the caller was able to assist his girlfriend with the delivery of the child. It is not that often that a telecommunicator will get to assist the delivery of a child. In fact, some will go their whole career without having that opportunity. It is a tradition within the profession that a stork pin is awarded when successfully assisting with the delivery of a child.

1 DAY AGO