wkvi.com
James S. McCay
James S. McCay, age 76, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Humble, Texas following a 10 year battle with prostate cancer. He was born on May 1, 1946 in LaPorte, Indiana, the son of James F. and Violet I. (Engle) McCay.
wkvi.com
Jeffery Allan Day
Visitation services for 48 year old Jeffery Allan Day of Etna Green, Indiana, will be Friday, November 25th from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. CT at the Braman & Son Memorial Chapel in Knox.
wkvi.com
Starke County Dispatcher Receives Stork Pin
On Tuesday November 15th, 2022 at approximately 7:26am , The Starke County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male subject stating he was traveling to hospital because his girlfriend was in active labor. The public safety telecommunicator who took the 911 call, Becca Hardel, remained on the line and assisted the caller with identifying their location immediately notifying police, fire and EMS to respond. Thanks to the quick response, calm voice and assistance of the telecommunicator, the caller was able to assist his girlfriend with the delivery of the child. It is not that often that a telecommunicator will get to assist the delivery of a child. In fact, some will go their whole career without having that opportunity. It is a tradition within the profession that a stork pin is awarded when successfully assisting with the delivery of a child.
