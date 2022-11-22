ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Guitar World Magazine

Audioslave’s Cochise has one of the best riffs of the 21st century, but it was first recorded in 1996 with a different singer – hear Tom Morello’s radical original demo

The Chris Cornell/RATM supergroup’s debut album came out this month in 2002, but the riff from its lead single originated in Morello’s short-lived Weatherman side-project from the mid-’90s. Audioslave’s Rick Rubin-produced debut, released in 2002, was a landmark effort for several reasons. For one, it ushered in...
Guitar World Magazine

A 1968 Fender Rosewood Tele built for and played by Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb

A prototype 1968 Fender Rosewood Telecaster built for Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb. According to the music marketplace, the electric guitar is one of six prototypes, and a sister six-string to the Rosewood Tele beloved by George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop gig atop the Apple Corps headquarters in London.
Guitar World Magazine

The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV

A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
Guitar World Magazine

Brian May says a boxset for his Eddie Van Halen Star Fleet collaboration is coming next year – and it will be full of never-before-heard outtakes

Brian May has confirmed that he is working on a reissue box set of his Star Fleet Project – the 1983 mini-album he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Guitar World Magazine

Someone reimagined Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstein as a stealthy Blackout “Beast” – and it’s one of the tastiest EVH replicas you’ll ever see

Established in 1999, Mean Street Guitars is dedicated to building EVH-inspired guitars, and it's latest creation might just be its best yet. Few, if any, electric guitars carry the same cultural, historical and musical significance as Eddie Van Halen’s legendary Frankenstein model. The DIY job is one of the most recognizable instruments on the planet, changed the trajectory of the guitar market and was the force behind some of Van Halen’s most dazzling fretboard compositions.

