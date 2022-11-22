ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

reportertoday.com

East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer

(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022

Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Health Imperatives Names Erica Scott-Puopolo of Rehoboth Chief Development Officer - With an extensive background in nonprofit development, Scott-Puopolo will lead and expand Health Imperatives’ fundraising and communications efforts to broaden awareness

(Southeastern, MA…November 22, 2022) Julia Kehoe, President & CEO of Health Imperatives, today announced that Erica Scott-Puopolo will join the organization as Chief Development Officer (CDO). Scott-Puopolo will work under the guidance of Kehoe to lead and expand fundraising and communications efforts for the nonprofit. “Erica is the perfect...
REHOBOTH, MA
Jamestown Press

Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility

The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday

Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Newport college softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash

NEWPORT – A 21-year-old who attended a southern New England college was killed on Thanksgiving in a rollover crash. According to State Police, just after 1:15 a.m., Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in the City of Portsmouth.
NEWPORT, RI
Uprise RI

ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input

Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000

This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

