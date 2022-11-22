Read full article on original website
reportertoday.com
East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer
(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
reportertoday.com
Health Imperatives Names Erica Scott-Puopolo of Rehoboth Chief Development Officer - With an extensive background in nonprofit development, Scott-Puopolo will lead and expand Health Imperatives’ fundraising and communications efforts to broaden awareness
(Southeastern, MA…November 22, 2022) Julia Kehoe, President & CEO of Health Imperatives, today announced that Erica Scott-Puopolo will join the organization as Chief Development Officer (CDO). Scott-Puopolo will work under the guidance of Kehoe to lead and expand fundraising and communications efforts for the nonprofit. “Erica is the perfect...
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
Tiverton family has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
David Ryan spent two weeks fighting for his life hundreds of miles away from home.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
fallriverreporter.com
New Bedford man killed in motorcycle crash was always thanking God for his blessings
A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
Turnto10.com
Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River says it prepares all year for Cyber Monday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Cyber Monday is just a few days away, and companies like Amazon are getting ready for their busiest time of the year. "I expect us to ship maybe between 80,000 and 90,000 Packages per day every single day next week," Katin Miller, the general manager at the Fall River fulfillment center told NBC 10 News.
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
Nine tenants, 3 cats escape from multi-family fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Five adults, four children and three cats were displaced following a fire at a multi-family in New Bedford on Saturday morning, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported. Shortly before 5 a.m., several 911 calls were made reporting a structure fire at 14...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 revisits Tom-Tim-Carl-Harold-Walter the turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Months after appearing on NBC 10 airwaves, the popular turkey in West Greenwich and Coventry is still milling around the Route 3 area. The beloved bird was spotted at Big River Spirits on Nooseneck Hill Road Wednesday, giving last-minute customers a little holiday cheer.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Newport college softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash
NEWPORT – A 21-year-old who attended a southern New England college was killed on Thanksgiving in a rollover crash. According to State Police, just after 1:15 a.m., Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in the City of Portsmouth.
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
