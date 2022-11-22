ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Economics In Brief: New Mexico Enshrines The Right To Pre-K

New Mexico will be the first state in the country to guarantee a constitutional right to early childhood education. With more than 70% of the vote, voters there have approved a ballot measure to radically expand pre-K and childcare access – by pulling funds from the state’s reserves of oil and gas revenue.
ARIZONA STATE
What Comes Next After Abolishing Parking Mandates?

This op-ed was originally published by Strong Towns. It should not surprise anyone that parking reform is sweeping the nation. It’s not often that policymakers have an opportunity to make a simple change that simultaneously makes it easier to build abundant affordable housing, helps small businesses, encourages transit use, is rock-solid climate action, and actually saves the city money. In the last 30 days alone, four U.S. cities have seized this opportunity and repealed costly parking mandates entirely (Lexington, Kentucky; Culver City, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts), or in most of the city (Nashville, Tennessee), and a fifth (Gainesville, Florida) is almost certain by the end of the month.
TENNESSEE STATE
What Will It Take To Address Houselessness In Los Angeles?

For the wealthiest state in the nation, California’s social and economic inequality is glaringly stark. More than half of America’s unhoused population lives there, and it’s the only state where more than 70% of that population is unsheltered—that is, living outside the shelter system in tents, informal communities, and camps—The Guardian reported. And nowhere in the state is the disparity so affronting as in Los Angeles, among the ten wealthiest cities in the world and also home to the largest unsheltered population of any U.S. city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A Hard-Won Museum Preserves San Diego’s Chicano History

This story was originally published at Prism. On any given day, Chicano Park in San Diego is filled with families and gleeful children enjoying its grassy picnic areas, playgrounds, and sports areas, including a concrete skate park. Nestled under the transition ramps between Interstate 5 and the foot of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge in the historically Mexican-American working-class community of Barrio Logan, the park not only represents neighborhood’s vitality, it’s also a visible testament to a decades-old legacy of resistance against dislocation and displacement that has not only shaped the character of the surrounding community, but also forever changed its trajectory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Recycling In Obscurity

This story was made possible by Altavoz Lab, a palabra project that supports community journalists investigating accountability to serve immigrant, Latino, and other populations that are underrepresented in the media. An original version of this story was copublished by Itempnews Project and Diario Las Américas. Every day, at 8...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

