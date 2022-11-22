Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
Economics In Brief: New Mexico Enshrines The Right To Pre-K
New Mexico will be the first state in the country to guarantee a constitutional right to early childhood education. With more than 70% of the vote, voters there have approved a ballot measure to radically expand pre-K and childcare access – by pulling funds from the state’s reserves of oil and gas revenue.
Migrants moved from Rio Grande camp site as hypothermia and pneumonia cases rise
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, several migrants have been camping along the Mexican banks of the Rio Grande seeking asylum and some waiting for the end of the Title 42 Policy. According to our news partners across the border, Mexican authorities removed a significant number of migrants today […]
What Comes Next After Abolishing Parking Mandates?
This op-ed was originally published by Strong Towns. It should not surprise anyone that parking reform is sweeping the nation. It’s not often that policymakers have an opportunity to make a simple change that simultaneously makes it easier to build abundant affordable housing, helps small businesses, encourages transit use, is rock-solid climate action, and actually saves the city money. In the last 30 days alone, four U.S. cities have seized this opportunity and repealed costly parking mandates entirely (Lexington, Kentucky; Culver City, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts), or in most of the city (Nashville, Tennessee), and a fifth (Gainesville, Florida) is almost certain by the end of the month.
Housing In Brief: Federal Report Decries Criminalization Of Homelessness
Federal Report Decries Rising Criminalization Of Homelessness. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelesssness released a report last week admonishing the rising trend of laws criminalizing homelessness. Citing National Law Center On Homelessness and Poverty data, it pointed out a 50% rise in “camping bans” in the last 15 years.
What Will It Take To Address Houselessness In Los Angeles?
For the wealthiest state in the nation, California’s social and economic inequality is glaringly stark. More than half of America’s unhoused population lives there, and it’s the only state where more than 70% of that population is unsheltered—that is, living outside the shelter system in tents, informal communities, and camps—The Guardian reported. And nowhere in the state is the disparity so affronting as in Los Angeles, among the ten wealthiest cities in the world and also home to the largest unsheltered population of any U.S. city.
A Hard-Won Museum Preserves San Diego’s Chicano History
This story was originally published at Prism. On any given day, Chicano Park in San Diego is filled with families and gleeful children enjoying its grassy picnic areas, playgrounds, and sports areas, including a concrete skate park. Nestled under the transition ramps between Interstate 5 and the foot of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge in the historically Mexican-American working-class community of Barrio Logan, the park not only represents neighborhood’s vitality, it’s also a visible testament to a decades-old legacy of resistance against dislocation and displacement that has not only shaped the character of the surrounding community, but also forever changed its trajectory.
Community Land Trusts Are Building Disaster-Resilient Neighborhoods
Monroe County firefighters assist Big Pine Key area residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (Photo courtesy of Monroe County Fire Rescue - Florida Keys) This story is co-published with Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. In late September, Hurricane Ian,...
Recycling In Obscurity
This story was made possible by Altavoz Lab, a palabra project that supports community journalists investigating accountability to serve immigrant, Latino, and other populations that are underrepresented in the media. An original version of this story was copublished by Itempnews Project and Diario Las Américas. Every day, at 8...
