The Oregon State men's basketball team meets Florida in its second game of the Phil Knight Legacy at the Moda Center in Portland with a 3:00 pm PT tip. Today and throughout the course of the season, BeaverBlitz is your home for updates, conversation, and in-depth analysis. ESPNU has the TV coverage ; Mike Parker is on the radio broadcast across the Beaver Sports Network; and we're providing one more way to follow along with our live game updates below as well as a game thread in The Lodge for our VIP members.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO