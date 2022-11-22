ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 68 - Florida 81 (FINAL)

The Oregon State men's basketball team meets Florida in its second game of the Phil Knight Legacy at the Moda Center in Portland with a 3:00 pm PT tip. Today and throughout the course of the season, BeaverBlitz is your home for updates, conversation, and in-depth analysis. ESPNU has the TV coverage ; Mike Parker is on the radio broadcast across the Beaver Sports Network; and we're providing one more way to follow along with our live game updates below as well as a game thread in The Lodge for our VIP members.
CORVALLIS, OR
CBS Sports

Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 predictions from proven model

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are hoping to clinch their spot in the Pac-12 title game when they face the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in a rivalry matchup on Saturday afternoon. Oregon bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 20-17 win over then-No. 10 Utah last week. Oregon State has won five of its last six games, including a 31-7 win over Arizona State last week.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon State vs Florida Postgame Press Conference

Oregon State dropped its second game of the Phil Knight Legacy, falling to 0-2 at the event, with an 81-68 loss to Florida on Saturday at Moda Center. After the score went final, guard Dexter Akanno, forward Tyler Bilodeau, and head coach Wayne Tinkle fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85

Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name

Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
thatoregonlife.com

Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead

A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25

On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
LANE COUNTY, OR

