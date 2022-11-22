Read full article on original website
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
The company is all-in on reaching self-sufficiency as quickly as possible.
Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2022: BNRG,NOVA,PDCE,JKSS
Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned lower...
Making a Profit from Stock Dips
As the saying goes, "from the ashes a phoenix shall arise." And the same can be said for our current market. The Fed is going to continue to be “forceful” in its fight against inflation, and that has caused many investors to “pivot” from prior plans around a shift in Fed policy. Such a pivot has called for the Fed to begin to ease rates in the foreseeable future.
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after a choppy ride, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 10.47 points or 0.09% at 11,168.03. The index, which climbed to 11,140.38...
Here's Why Diageo (DEO) Stock is Worth a Watch at This Time
Diageo Plc DEO is a stock to watch, given its business momentum on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains. DEO is anticipated to retain the strength in its business on constant premiumization efforts and favorable industry trends, particularly in the spirits category. Its organic net sales were up 21.4% year over year in fiscal 2022.
Why Is Canadian Pacific (CP) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian Pacific (CP). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Canadian Pacific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Up More Than 35% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is gaining from strength in its strategic growth efforts, like boosting offerings and expanding capacity. The provider of value-added frozen potato products is benefiting from effective pricing efforts. These upsides were seen in its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year.
US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc AAPL.O in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China. Apple fell 2.0% on news of reduced iPhone shipments from a Foxconn plant in...
