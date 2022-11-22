* Cerence Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 29. * The Burlington Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 42.8% decrease in revenue to $56.053 million from $98.08 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 9 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $52.00 million and $58.00 million. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Cerence Inc is for a loss of 23 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cerence Inc is $25​, above​ its last closing price of $16.59. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.43 0.42 0.43 Beat 1.4 Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.34 0.33 Missed -3.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 16.7​ Sep. 30 2021 0.57 0.56 0.66 Beat 16.9 ​​Jun. 0.55 0.54 0.62 Beat 13.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.52 0.52 0.69 Beat 31.8​ Dec. 31 2020 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 16.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.35 0.34 0.61 Beat 77.5 This summary was machine generated November 25 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

