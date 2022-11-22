Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
theregistrysocal.com
New Options Revealed for Vella Group’s Planned 1.8MM SQFT Development in Los Angeles
A long time project proposal by Vella Group could be getting a new look, according to a notice for a final Environmental Impact Report published by the City of Los Angeles. That report showed a design alternative for the project at 670 Mesquit Blvd. that would add more office and residential space to the mixed-use development.
theregistrysocal.com
Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
San Diego weekly Reader
L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego
News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
thebossmagazine.com
Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles
Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
spectrumnews1.com
J.P. Morgan, El Segundo real estate company to invest $1 billion in build-to-rent homes
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With so many people unable to buy their own homes in this current market, real estate investors are capitalizing on a growing housing market segment: renters. J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is teaming up with El Segundo-based real estate developer Haven Realty Capital to acquire and...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
anash.org
Wedding: Raichik – Kesselman
The wedding of Mendel Raichik of Los Angeles, CA and Shterni Kesselman of Southgate, UK took place Wednesday night at Oholei Torah.
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
constructiondive.com
Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line
All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
2 Los Angeles-area homeless organizations awarded $5M grants by Jeff Bezos’ foundation
Two organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Los Angeles-area were awarded $5 million grants for their missions. LA Family Housing and PATH Los Angeles were chosen as recipients of the grants, which were awarded to them by the Bezos Day One Families Fund. The Day One Fund is an initiative by billionaire entrepreneur […]
theregistrysocal.com
First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
