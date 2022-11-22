ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
IRVINE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego

News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebossmagazine.com

Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles

Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
constructiondive.com

Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line

All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy