ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Marina Sirtis Confirms Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Role Isn’t The ‘Same Old Troi'

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fw4Vm_0jK2Jn8t00

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is something that Trek fans seem to be very excited about, especially those who've watched The Next Generation . Fans have already seen glimpses of the classic TNG cast in action but, despite exciting trailers and news of unexpected appearances from classic villains, many are still pining for more details on the upcoming season. Well, while speaking with CinemaBlend, Marina Sirtis might’ve confirmed some of the wishes viewers had for Deanna Troi, as she promised that these upcoming episodes don’t just show the “same old Troi.”

Deanna Troi is as beloved as any character on Star Trek: The Next Generation , but it’s no secret that some felt she was underutilized in the acclaimed series. I spoke to Marina Sirtis ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Control , which hits on-demand services on Thursday, December 1. During the chat, we also discussed whether or not Troi fans can expect more for the character in her latest appearance. When talking Picard Season 3, the actress said the following:

Yes. I can’t give too much away because, you know, I’ve signed so many NDA’s I feel like one of the Trump mistresses at the moment. But, yes, there is a development. I can say that. There is a development, it’s not same old, same old Troi. Not that there was anything wrong with Troi in my opinion! It’s 30 years on, geez, one would hope, right? We’re not doing cookie-cutter stuff.

Of course, Marina Sirtis couldn't really share any specific details about what’s going on with Deanna Troi on Star Trek: Picard Season 3, but she did give us just enough to confirm that we’re going to see a different side of her character. That’s certainly exciting to hear, considering fans didn’t get a ton of time with her in Picard Season 1 when she returned alongside Riker . The third season will apparently bring about a new “development” for her, though we can only speculate as to what that means.

One interesting thing to note after this latest quote from the actress is that Deanna doesn’t have a lot of screen time in the latest trailer. There is a brief shot of her staring at something and looking shocked, but it’s impossible to say what’s going on. Though you could possibly interpret that as a sign that Troi has a significant and secret role in the story -- and that revealing more than that could lead to spoilers.

Obviously, this "development" teased by Sirtis is one the show wants to play close to the vest unlike some other Picard nuggets we’ve learned . So we’ll just have to wait and see what’s happening with Troi and whether this season is the fitting send-off have fans wanted for the TNG crew.

Until then, Star Trek fans can check out Marina Sirtis in the upcoming movie Control , which follows a USSR-raised man named Andrei who's struggling in America’s great recession in the late 2000s. Sirtis plays Andrei’s mother and in doing so, puts her masterful work with accents to good use.

Of course, anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can also catch the actress as Deanna Troi when Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 16th. With the new year right around the corner, now is as good of a time as any to keep an eye out for the upcoming Trek shows that are slated for the calendar year!

Comments / 11

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Reveals Her Conditions for Live-Action Janeway Return

Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew has revealed what she wants to see from a Capt. Kathryn Janeway's potential live-action return to Star Tre. Mulgrew is currently voicing Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (which just returned to Paramount+ with new episodes last week), both pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Janeway the training hologram modeled on her. Mulgrew visited Bloomington, Indiana recently, paying a visit to the city's Janeway Memorial. She also spoke and answered some questions while there and, according to Trek Movie, she touched on Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman's statements at New York Comic Con that an idea for Janeway's live-action return is "in play."
INDIANA STATE
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building

One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
Looper

Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers

After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Teases K-2SO for Season 2

Since Star Wars: Andor has officially wrapped up its first season the wait for season two, already confirmed to be its final batch of episodes has begun. The prequel series to Rogue One will move the action even closer to the 2016 Star Wars movie, and one of the big ways that it will seemingly do that is by bringing back the fan-favorite droid K-2SO (performed and voiced by Alan Tudyk in the film). Speaking with Collider, Andor creator Tony Gilroy seemed to all but confirm that the character's presence will be felt in the second batch of episodes.
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
TVLine

How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon

Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
TVLine

Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo

Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
164K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy