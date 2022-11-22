ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
Arkansas falls to Mizzou, 29-27

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In the final SEC game of the year, the Razorback football team fell to the Mizzou Tigers 29-27. The Hogs were missing some pieces in this game. Arkansas was without linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive back Myles Slusher. Earlier in the week, Head Coach Sam Pittman...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Quincey McAdoo | The story of this key Razorback freshman

DEVALLS BLUFF, Ark. — It seems like freshman Quincey McAdoo can do it all. He switched from wide receiver to defensive back, and he's excelled. The Holly Grove, Arkansas native started playing football at four years old. "The PeeWee football field was across the street and they'd get in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Little Rock, AR
