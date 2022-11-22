Read full article on original website
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
Arkansas falls to Mizzou, 29-27
COLUMBIA, Mo. — In the final SEC game of the year, the Razorback football team fell to the Mizzou Tigers 29-27. The Hogs were missing some pieces in this game. Arkansas was without linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive back Myles Slusher. Earlier in the week, Head Coach Sam Pittman...
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
Quincey McAdoo | The story of this key Razorback freshman
DEVALLS BLUFF, Ark. — It seems like freshman Quincey McAdoo can do it all. He switched from wide receiver to defensive back, and he's excelled. The Holly Grove, Arkansas native started playing football at four years old. "The PeeWee football field was across the street and they'd get in...
University of Arkansas names Charles F. Robinson next chancellor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas (U of A) has selected its next chancellor. The Board of Trustees of the U of A approved the selection of Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., as the next chancellor of the Fayetteville campus. Following its regular executive session, the board voted unanimously...
