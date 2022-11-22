Unlike Lily-Rose Depp, Pierce Brosnan’s Kids Get Candid About Feeling Their Nepotism

For as long as there have been celebrities, there have been famous kids. And when these children of privilege end up having their own success in the industry, talks of nepotism are bound to happen. Lily-Rose Depp recently got into hot water with a fellow model over her response to being identified as a “nepo baby.” And unlike Lily-Rose, Pierce Brosnan's kids have gotten candid about feelings on their nepotism.

Lily-Rose Depp is a model and actress , who has been clear that she wants her talents to stand on their own, regardless of her famous father Johnny Depp . But Pierce Brosnan’s two sons Paris and Dylan seemingly have another attitude about being part of a famous family. As 21-year old Paris spoke to E! News about the subject of nepotism, saying:

I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings. It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day.

Well, there you have it. It seems like Paris Brosnan isn’t too bothered by association with his James Bond alum father, or any chatter that might follow him regarding nepotism. Instead, he feels grateful to be given so many opportunities, and is aiming to work hard and find his own path. Pretty refreshing, right?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

As previously mentioned, Lily-Rose Depp got into hot water with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti over comments she made about nepotism. The Voyagers actress spoke to Elle about about backlash she’s faced over her famous father, saying:

It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’

While Lily-Rose Depp clarified her comments and made it clear that she can’t compare her job to that of a doctor, this comment soon went viral. Eventually this lead to model Vittoria Ceretti tearing into Depp on her personal Instagram stories, and explaining some of the real financial and personal struggles that came as she was getting established in her career. One has to wonder if she might appreciate the comments given recently by Paris Brosnan.

Despite any chatter, Lily-Rose Depp has a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu movie . In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. And her famous father is also in the midst of a comeback, including his first post-trial movie .