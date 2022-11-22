Read full article on original website
Illini Comeback Falls Short in First Loss
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Illinois women's basketball suffered its first loss of the 2022-23 campaign, an 83-80 effort against Delaware. The Blue Hens are the second NCAA Tournament team from a year ago the Orange and Blue have faced this season (Charlotte). Illinois saw Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook record double-double performances in the setback.
Career Nights from Clark, Melendez Guide No. 16 Illinois Past Lindenwood
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois returned to winning ways at State Farm Center on Friday night, taking down Lindenwood, 92-59, behind career nights from Skyy Clark and RJ Melendez. Clark led the way with a career-high 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting (88.9%), while Melendez registered a career-best 17 points in the 33-point victory.
Illini Dominate Northwestern, 41-3, in Regular Season Finale
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Illinois dominated from start to finish, taking down Northwestern, 41-3, in Evanston on Saturday afternoon. The Illini defense forced six turnovers, including a scoop and score and pick six from Sydney Brown, while Devon Witherspoon recorded two interceptions in the 38-point victory. Illinois got on the board...
Defense Stands Tall as Illini Down Charlotte, 70-43
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Illinois women's basketball added a 70-43 win over Charlotte from the Daytona Beach Invitational onto its impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign on Friday. All 12 Fighting Illini players dressed would see action in the game as Illinois held the NCAA Tournament team from a year ago to just 28.3 percent shooting on the night.
What to Watch: Illini Battle for the Hat at Northwestern
Illinois (7-4, 4-4) at Northwestern (1-10, 1-7) Location Evanston, Illinois (Ryan Field) Radio Busey Bank Illini Sports Network | Listen | SiriusXM (119/206), SiriusXM App (969) Live Stats illinois.statbroadcast.com. Northwestern NUSports.com. Shop Fighting Illini Store. With the Hat on the line, Illinois (7-4, 4-4) will cap off its regular season...
Fighting Illini Drop Big Ten Finale at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. - Illinois volleyball closed out its regular season with a straight-set loss to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday night. The Fighting Illini dropped to 15-15 overall and 10-10 against Big Ten opponents. The Wildcats improved to 18-14 overall and 7-13 in league play with the Senior Day victory.
