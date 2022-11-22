ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Discover Oregon Smallest Lighthouse, Located at the End of Sauvie Island

Smallest Lighthouse: Take Reeder Road to its end on Sauvie Island, and from there you can stroll the three miles of the Warrior Point Trail through the woods and out into the beach. Located in that general area is Warrior Rock Lighthouse, Oregon’s tiniest and most secluded lighthouse. Discover...
Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report

Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
Portland’s Superintendent Issues an Apology for the Payroll Issues

Payroll Issues: Superintendent Xavier Botana informed district employees in an email on Wednesday that the Portland school department is attempting to fix payroll problems that have resulted in personnel not getting paid on time or getting the wrong amounts, and a permanent solution may not be in place until the autumn.
This Holiday Weekend, AAA Anticipates Saving a Large Number of Oregon Drivers

Oregon Drivers: This Thanksgiving weekend in Oregon, AAA plans to come to the aid of 8,000 motorists and their families who have run into problems on the state’s roads. The problem isn’t limited to vehicles that lose control on slippery, icy, or snowy roads and need to be towed out of ditches or snowbanks when they do so. The issue for some people is likely that they do not perform the necessary maintenance on their vehicles.
Each ‘Green Friday,’ All Oregon State Parks Offer Free Parking

Free Parking: Parking fees at Oregon state parks will be waived on Black Friday as part of an effort by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to help people get out of the stores and away from the crowds. Even though entrance to Oregon state parks does not cost anything,...
