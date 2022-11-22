Oregon Drivers: This Thanksgiving weekend in Oregon, AAA plans to come to the aid of 8,000 motorists and their families who have run into problems on the state’s roads. The problem isn’t limited to vehicles that lose control on slippery, icy, or snowy roads and need to be towed out of ditches or snowbanks when they do so. The issue for some people is likely that they do not perform the necessary maintenance on their vehicles.

