cxmtoday.com

SpartanNash Set To Launch Uber Eats delivery

Same-day service to roll out to nearly 100 corporate-owned supermarkets this week. Food solutions company SpartanNash announced its new partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to shoppers across the Midwest. “SpartanNash’s focus on customer-centric innovation is core to our next stage of growth,” said...

