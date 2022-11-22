Read full article on original website
cxmtoday.com
Aivo Launches Video Conversational AI
Aivo, a provider of artificial intelligence technologies for customer service, has developed Video Conversational AI with Synthesia, a provider of an AI video generation platform that turns text into video in minutes. Video Conversational Al allows companies to interact with customers through a video chat with a virtual AI-generated avatar....
cxmtoday.com
IPG Mediabrands Boosts Data Around Carbon Footprint Of Digital Ads
Mediabrands said it would ultimately shift investment to platforms demonstrating a commitment to continuous emission reduction. Through the Scope3 partnership, Mediabrands is pushing to secure the necessary data about carbon emissions. These developments come as some marketers express concern about the environmental costs of their activities and are looking to agency partners to develop methods to measure and reduce their impact, particularly when it comes to digital advertising.
cxmtoday.com
Morton Williams Supermarkets Joins Allegiance Retail Services Co-op
Morton Williams Supermarkets, which operates 16 family-owned stores in the New York Metropolitan area, is the latest independent operator to join the Allegiance Retail Services LLC grocery co-op. The Iselin, N.J.-based co-op provides members with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support along with a full line of private label products...
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
The company is all-in on reaching self-sufficiency as quickly as possible.
The 35+ best Samsung Black Friday deals you can still get
Black Friday shoppers can still find deep discounts on Samsung appliances, TVs, phones, tablets and more great tech.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These game-changing companies are incredible deals following a 38% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
The best smartphones to help older people beat the tech divide
Simplified home screens and customisable interfaces aid those who struggle with touchscreens
cxmtoday.com
AppHub Acquires REVIEWS.io
AppHub, an ecommerce enablement platform provider, has acquired REVIEWS.io, a provider of customer review, loyalty, survey and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The product suite offered by REVIEWS.io fully supports the AppHub mission to build software that enables e-commerce success,” said Arjun Batra,...
