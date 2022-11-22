ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aivo Launches Video Conversational AI

Aivo, a provider of artificial intelligence technologies for customer service, has developed Video Conversational AI with Synthesia, a provider of an AI video generation platform that turns text into video in minutes. Video Conversational Al allows companies to interact with customers through a video chat with a virtual AI-generated avatar....
IPG Mediabrands Boosts Data Around Carbon Footprint Of Digital Ads

Mediabrands said it would ultimately shift investment to platforms demonstrating a commitment to continuous emission reduction. Through the Scope3 partnership, Mediabrands is pushing to secure the necessary data about carbon emissions. These developments come as some marketers express concern about the environmental costs of their activities and are looking to agency partners to develop methods to measure and reduce their impact, particularly when it comes to digital advertising.
Morton Williams Supermarkets Joins Allegiance Retail Services Co-op

Morton Williams Supermarkets, which operates 16 family-owned stores in the New York Metropolitan area, is the latest independent operator to join the Allegiance Retail Services LLC grocery co-op. The Iselin, N.J.-based co-op provides members with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support along with a full line of private label products...
AppHub Acquires REVIEWS.io

AppHub, an ecommerce enablement platform provider, has acquired REVIEWS.io, a provider of customer review, loyalty, survey and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The product suite offered by REVIEWS.io fully supports the AppHub mission to build software that enables e-commerce success,” said Arjun Batra,...

