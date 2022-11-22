Iowa City, Iowa - Nebraska jumped to a 24-0 lead and held on for a 24-17 victory over Iowa to reclaim the Heroes Trophy at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 20-of-30 passes for 278 and three touchdowns, including nine connections for 165 yards and two scores to wide receiver Trey Palmer. Marcus Washington added three receptions for 52 yards and Nebraska's final touchdown early in the third quarter. Palmer finished the year with a Nebraska single-season record 1,043 receiving yards.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO