ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huskers.com

Nebraska Beats Iowa, 24-17

Iowa City, Iowa - Nebraska jumped to a 24-0 lead and held on for a 24-17 victory over Iowa to reclaim the Heroes Trophy at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 20-of-30 passes for 278 and three touchdowns, including nine connections for 165 yards and two scores to wide receiver Trey Palmer. Marcus Washington added three receptions for 52 yards and Nebraska's final touchdown early in the third quarter. Palmer finished the year with a Nebraska single-season record 1,043 receiving yards.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home

• The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Face Tough Tests in Puerto Rico

The Nebraska women's basketball team travels to San Juan for a pair of stiff challenges over the Thanksgiving holiday break at the Puerto Rico Clasico at the Coliseo Roberte Clemente in San Juan, Nov. 25-26. The Huskers 3-2 open tournament play on Friday by battling Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 12:30...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy