alaskalandmine.com

Godfathers of Anchorage Thrash: An Interview with Decepticide

Musically, Anchorage is a pretty transient town. It’s not uncommon for bands, venues, and even whole scenes to pop up and dissipate seemingly overnight. So when a band sticks around for a while, musicians and concertgoers in the 49th state tend to sit up, take notice, and attend shows almost religiously. Local legends of this caliber include groups like metalcore outfit 36 Crazyfists, ska group Nervis Rex – and thrash metal rockers Decepticide, who’ve been rocking venues all around Alaska for almost fifteen years.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
ALASKA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. Instead, Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula said they were needing help getting a moose out of a basement. The 1-year-old bull weighing up to 500 pounds had fallen through a window well into a home’s basement. Authorities were able to tranquilize the moose, and six firefighters helped carry it out on a stretcher intended for a large human. A reversal agent for the tranquilizer was administered, and after a while the moose happily haunted back into the woods.
ANCHORAGE, AK
aeroroutes.com

Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23

Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever

Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass. It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area. Light rain reported in Anchorage,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes

Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
ANCHORAGE, AK
nomadlawyer.org

Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum

Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage

The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Frontline Mission holds Thanksgiving dinner

Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m. Reactions to the results of the 2022 midterms. Updated: 24 hours ago. The Alaska Division of Elections on...
ANCHORAGE, AK
PLANetizen

Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide

Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Assembly passes largest budget in Anchorage’s history

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two big items were passed by the Anchorage Assembly last night which include the 2023 budget and an ordinance that eliminates parking minimums over Title 21 as a building requirement. The budget went through several work sessions along with two public hearings. Back in October, Mayor...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Gun confiscated at West High School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School Acting Principal Jason Dorris reported to families in an email that a weapon was confiscated from a student Wednesday morning. The email states that school administrators and Anchorage police “quickly located the student in question along with another individual and confiscated a loaded gun. While there is no indication that either student had intent to use the weapon at school, Municipal statute and District policy both prohibit the possession of any firearm on campus. Both individuals were remanded into police custody and will receive appropriate disciplinary sanctions from the District.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second of two brothers from Anchorage has been sentenced for drug trafficking and a kidnapping that occurred in 2017. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
ANCHORAGE, AK

