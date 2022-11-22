Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasportsreport.com
Tobin Karlberg joins Leif in 1,000-point club to become fifth set of Alaska brothers to reach career benchmark
Nine years after watching his older brother reach the 1,000-point benchmark, Anchorage’s Tobin Karlberg has joined the elite club. And he did it 89 games, six fewer than Leif to give little bro ultimate bragging rights. Karlberg, a 6-foot senior guard for Point Loma, reached the career milestone in...
alaskalandmine.com
Godfathers of Anchorage Thrash: An Interview with Decepticide
Musically, Anchorage is a pretty transient town. It’s not uncommon for bands, venues, and even whole scenes to pop up and dissipate seemingly overnight. So when a band sticks around for a while, musicians and concertgoers in the 49th state tend to sit up, take notice, and attend shows almost religiously. Local legends of this caliber include groups like metalcore outfit 36 Crazyfists, ska group Nervis Rex – and thrash metal rockers Decepticide, who’ve been rocking venues all around Alaska for almost fifteen years.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of Joy
Hunting, fishing, trapping and the Yup'ik language anchored Mary Beebe’s youth in Bethel along the Kuskokwim River. “Life growing up in the bush was hard but simple.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. Instead, Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula said they were needing help getting a moose out of a basement. The 1-year-old bull weighing up to 500 pounds had fallen through a window well into a home’s basement. Authorities were able to tranquilize the moose, and six firefighters helped carry it out on a stretcher intended for a large human. A reversal agent for the tranquilizer was administered, and after a while the moose happily haunted back into the woods.
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass. It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area. Light rain reported in Anchorage,...
alaskapublic.org
4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes
Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
nomadlawyer.org
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
radiokenai.com
Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage
The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission holds Thanksgiving dinner
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m. Reactions to the results of the 2022 midterms. Updated: 24 hours ago. The Alaska Division of Elections on...
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly passes largest budget in Anchorage’s history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two big items were passed by the Anchorage Assembly last night which include the 2023 budget and an ordinance that eliminates parking minimums over Title 21 as a building requirement. The budget went through several work sessions along with two public hearings. Back in October, Mayor...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun confiscated at West High School
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School Acting Principal Jason Dorris reported to families in an email that a weapon was confiscated from a student Wednesday morning. The email states that school administrators and Anchorage police “quickly located the student in question along with another individual and confiscated a loaded gun. While there is no indication that either student had intent to use the weapon at school, Municipal statute and District policy both prohibit the possession of any firearm on campus. Both individuals were remanded into police custody and will receive appropriate disciplinary sanctions from the District.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second of two brothers from Anchorage has been sentenced for drug trafficking and a kidnapping that occurred in 2017. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
Comments / 0