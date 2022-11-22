Read full article on original website
Related
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 25
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. For every available childcare provider, more than three children are waiting. Like those in most industries, Beckley daycare providers said, since the pandemic, finding […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Landers returns to Highmark West Virginia
PARKERSBURG — Highmark West Virginia has named a new president of West Virginia Highmark Health Options. Jason Landers will be responsible for the overall performance of the Medicaid plan, including quality of care and service. Additionally, he is accountable for establishing and maintaining strategic relationships within West Virginia, including key provider partners, vendors, and the community at-large.
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
wsvaonline.com
A million going to West Virginia food banks
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
West Virginia DHHR warns of EBT card scams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: November 20 through November 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted in a homicide investigation in Monongalia County. Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering a run for the United States Senate. A...
Most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in West Virginia in 2021.
wvpublic.org
New Book Explores History Of West Virginia Hot Dogs
“Making Our Future” by former West Virginia state folklorist Emily Hilliard dives deep into the niches of Mountain State culture, from songs of the labor movement to the history of hot dogs. The book was released on Nov. 22, 2022. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school gets greenlight
CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved Wednesday an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
WTAP
Justice gives Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank $500 thousand each
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is making a significant donation to help food banks in the state. The governor is giving both Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank $500 thousand each. This is now the third year in a row that justice is doing this...
West Virginia Congressional District 2 candidate responds to ‘Pro-Putin’ allegations
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Election 2022 is barely over and the barbs are already flying in one 2024 race. The latest accusations are aimed at West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore (R), who announced he would run in the new Congressional District Two earlier this week. On Monday, the West Virginia Democratic Party issued a press […]
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
Where to get your Christmas tree in north central West Virginia
Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to get a Christmas tree!
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, USA By Thomas Porter
Seneca Rocks are one of the best-known landmarks in West Virginia. They are a prominent and visually striking rock formation rising nearly 900 feet above the confluence of Seneca Creek with the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River. In 1943 and 1944, the 10th Mountain Division...
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
Small Business Saturday events in north central West Virginia
After you've hit the big box stores and gotten those larger-ticket items on your list and before it's time to pull out the laptop for Cyber Monday, remember to load up on unique gifts and stocking stuffers on Small Business Saturday.
Comments / 0