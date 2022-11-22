ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
WVNS

Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. For every available childcare provider, more than three children are waiting. Like those in most industries, Beckley daycare providers said, since the pandemic, finding […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Landers returns to Highmark West Virginia

PARKERSBURG — Highmark West Virginia has named a new president of West Virginia Highmark Health Options. Jason Landers will be responsible for the overall performance of the Medicaid plan, including quality of care and service. Additionally, he is accountable for establishing and maintaining strategic relationships within West Virginia, including key provider partners, vendors, and the community at-large.
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
wsvaonline.com

A million going to West Virginia food banks

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
WBOY

Stories of the Week: November 20 through November 26

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted in a homicide investigation in Monongalia County. Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering a run for the United States Senate. A...
wvpublic.org

New Book Explores History Of West Virginia Hot Dogs

“Making Our Future” by former West Virginia state folklorist Emily Hilliard dives deep into the niches of Mountain State culture, from songs of the labor movement to the history of hot dogs. The book was released on Nov. 22, 2022. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school gets greenlight

CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved Wednesday an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, USA By Thomas Porter

Seneca Rocks are one of the best-known landmarks in West Virginia. They are a prominent and visually striking rock formation rising nearly 900 feet above the confluence of Seneca Creek with the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River. In 1943 and 1944, the 10th Mountain Division...
